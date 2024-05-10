Former Universal Champion Calls Roman Reigns' Less Faction 'Bootleg Bloodline'

Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline with additions of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa has fueled several discussions within and outside WWE. It is not just Paul Heyman who looks unconvinced by this new group, but other wrestlers within the company also have their reservations about the new Bloodline.

And one among them is, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Speaking on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Owens said that he might have had an earlier dispute with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline, but he still would favor it, calling the new Bloodline “Bootleg Bloodline”.



What did Kevin Owens say?

Kevin Owens plainly said that it’s a “Bootleg Bloodline”. He said that no matter what transpired between him and Roman Reigns in the past, it has nothing to do with how he views the group in WWE.

"It's a bootleg Bloodline. No matter what's happened between me and Roman Reigns and The Usos and everything, I have an incredible amount of respect for those guys because they've been on the road. They've done everything we've done. I've been all over the world with them," he said on the podcast.

About the new members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, Owens said that he doesn't know them. "Tama Tonga, I don't know him. I know he's been wrestling for a long time, but I have no idea. Up until he showed up a few weeks ago, I never met the guy. I've never been around him," he said.

Tama Tonga’s debut in WWE and his addition to Bloodline came in the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania 40 when he emerged to attack Jimmy Uso. Similarly, Tanga Loa’s debut in WWE came at WWE Backlash on May 5, when he emerged from beneath the WWE ring to help Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens also had a remark for Solo Sikoa, saying that he’s “nothing like the Usos, nothing like Roman.” He outrightly said, “I don’t respect this Bloodline.”

The new Bloodline might have another addition to the group in the form of Jacob Fatu, nephew of former WWE Legend Rikishi, and Late Umaga. On April 7, 2024, Fightful Select reported that WWE had signed Jacob Fatu, and he might soon join Bloodline.

