Jyothika is giving tough competition to the moon's radiance with her ivory draped dress and jacket

Jyothika is a pan-Asian actress who primarily works in South Indian films. She has carved a niche for herself as an icon in the industry. But when Jyothika is not playing a fierce protagonist on screen, she takes on the role of a fashionista off-screen.

Her fashion sense is as strong as her acting. For quite some time now, the actress has been serving us stunning looks, and once again, Jyothika has treated us to a regal look that turned heads. Let’s break down her latest look for you.

Jyothika’s ivory outfit

Jyothika’s latest outfit is from the esteemed designer Anamika Khanna’s brand Ak-ok which instantly caught our attention. Her outfit featured a satin ivory dress, a color synonymous with freshness and vitality, which resonated perfectly with the summer season. Her dress was adorned with neat pleats at the bottom which gave the effect of a dhoti. However, what truly elevated her outfit was the meticulously layered jacket she wore over the dress.

The jacket featured peak lapels but it was the intricate detailing that set it apart. The Kaakha Kaakha actress' jacket boasted rolled sleeves, each delicately scattered with sequins arranged in the shape of flowers. This exquisite embellishment added a hint of charm and whim to her outfit, elevating it to a whole new level.

Whether it’s a wedding reception, an anniversary celebration, or a gala dinner, Jyothika's outfit would make a statement at any special event. For semi-formal gatherings like cocktail parties or upscale social events, this ensemble is an ideal choice.

Jyothika’s accessories & glam

For a stylish flair, the Shaitaan actress rocked a stylish white choker around her neck, her fingers were adorned with a chic ring, and she stacked silver bracelets on her wrist. When it came to makeup, she kept it classy with shades of brown. She sported an earthy brown lipstick, while her eyes shimmered with brown eyeshadow. A hint of blush on her cheeks added a natural glow and her and her defined brows framed her face beautifully.

To complete her look, she opted for transparent heels. Adding a fun twist, she painted her nails with a pop of green, adding a hint of color to her overall ensemble. Her hair was elegantly styled in a neat bun, with strands pushed back to showcase her accessories and outfit.

In a career spanning over two decades, Jyothika has left a lasting mark on the South Indian film industry with films that can never be forgotten. But now, Jyothika is also making her mark with her unique fashion sense. Every single look of hers is stunning, and our hearts are completely won over by the diva’s looks.

