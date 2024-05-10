Peyton Manning Forgives Caitlin Clark for This Flaw of Hers

In a city where Peyton Manning's legacy casts a long shadow, the arrival of rookie basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has stirred up an unlikely sports rivalry.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star and No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick has drawn rave reviews for her scoring prowess; however, her allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, has raised eyebrows in Indianapolis, the longtime home of the Manning family and their beloved Colts.

Caitlin Clark's fandom divides

During her record-shattering college career, Clark revealed being a fan of the Chiefs, the AFC West powerhouse led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, the 22-year-old sharpshooter fondly recalled making yearly pilgrimages with her family to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs in action.

On the red carpet for the world premiere and screening of Episode 1 of the upcoming ESPN+ Original Series, Full Court Press, Manning quipped, "She's a Chiefs fan. I forgive her for that," with his trademark humor, addressing Clark's NFL allegiance head-on.

As Clark prepares to make her regular-season debut for the Indiana Fever on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun, the basketball world eagerly awaits the arrival of a player hailed as the sport's next transcendent talent. But in Indianapolis, her journey has also captured the attention of one of the city's most iconic sports figures. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Manning, the former Colts quarterback and surefire Hall of Famer, expressed excitement about Clark's arrival in Circle City, despite their differing NFL loyalties.

"It's awesome, and, like I said, I really enjoyed getting to know Caitlin even more," Manning said. "Throughout this series, she was a guest on our show, the Monday night show, last year,” he added.

A warm welcome, with a caveat by Peyton Manning

While playfully ribbing Clark for her Chiefs fandom, Manning emphasized his belief that Indianapolis would prove to be an ideal landing spot for the talented rookie.

"She's going to love Indianapolis," Manning assured. "I gave her all of my contacts at the airport, at St. Elmo's, and it's a great place for her to play. I'm looking forward to watching her."

The five-time NFL MVP even revealed a personal connection with Clark, recounting her admission that she grew up "watching me play."

The two developed a familiarity through Clark's involvement in the ESPN documentary series Full Court Press, produced by Manning's Omaha Productions company. This project, profiling standout college players, allowed Manning to get acquainted with Clark even before her professional destination was decided.

During Wednesday's media availability, Clark told reporters Manning "has always just been a really good resource, even before I honestly declared for the WNBA draft." She added that the five-time MVP has been "very supportive of the women's game."

An unparalleled legacy meets a budding star

For Clark, joining the Fever marks the start of a professional journey filled with immense expectations. The all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history, she captivated audiences with her ability to drain logo three-pointers and score from anywhere on the court, drawing comparisons to Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Clark finds herself in a city that reveres athletic excellence, with Manning serving as the embodiment of that ideal. The former quarterback's warm, if slightly tongue-in-cheek, welcome suggests that while Clark's NFL loyalties may raise eyebrows, her on-court brilliance has already endeared her to the Indianapolis faithful.

ALSO READ: How Many Surgeries Have Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Had in His NFL Career?