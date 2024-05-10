Aamir Khan’s Ishq co-star claims Laapataa Ladies has similar scenes from his 1999 film: 'I’ll treat it as flattery more than anything else'

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies is one of the most loved films of the year and it still continues to win hearts. The film which stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta has found a special place in our hearts and several Bollywood biggies have been praising it.

But now, in a recent interview, Aamir Khan’s co-star in many films like Mann, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Ishq, and more, Ananth Mahadevan expressed that he was surprised to see the striking similarities between this recent release and his first feature film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol.

Ananth Mahadevan points out similarities between his film and Laapataa Ladies

Talking to Mid-Day, Ananth Mahadevan claimed that there was too much of a coincidence between Laapataa Ladies and his film. Talking about his film starring Joy Sengupta, Vishal Varma, Neha Pendse, and Sucheta Khanna, he revealed that it had the same plotline as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies.

Ananth added, "I have seen Laapataa Ladies, and the beginning as well as many incidents are the same. In our film, a boy from the city goes to his village to get married. The mix-up happens at the railway station when he asks his new bride, who is in a ghunghat, to wait on a bench [while he goes looking for some information]. When he returns, he joins the wrong bride."

Mahadevan pointed out yet another similarity. He spoke about the scene from Laapataa Ladies where the cop looks at the woman’s photograph and cannot make out much as her face is covered by a veil. He added that a similar scene was there in Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol too.

Further Ananth Mahadevan quipped that he has no proof if the writer of Laapataa Ladies have seen his film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol or not. “When I searched for my movie on YouTube, it had disappeared and that’s when I realized that it was pulled down. I didn’t reach out to Aamir [Khan, producer] or Kiran because they would only point out the differences. But the premise, situations, and a lot of scenes are similar. The mix-up in the train and railway station, and the ghunghatwala photo are straight from my film. I’ll treat it as flattery more than anything else,” he laughs.

