Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat was first offered to Salman Khan? Here's why he didn't buy it

Two of Bollywood's most beloved superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have garnered immense adoration in B-town. They both live in the same Bandra area of Mumbai. However, did you know Salman would have been living in SRK’s home today as the latter’s iconic bungalow, Mannat, was first offered to the Sultan actor?

Salman Khan once disclosed that he was indeed the first to be offered Mannat, but his father, Salim Khan, advised him against purchasing it.

Salman Khan was first offered Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan was asked about the one thing that Shah Rukh Khan possessed which he wished he had. He replied, "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come to me first when I had just started off."

Further elaborating on the reason behind not purchasing the house, Salman said, "My dad (film producer and scriptwriter Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house?). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house?)."

Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, is widely regarded as a tourist hotspot in Bollywood. Every day, numerous visitors gather outside the extravagant property in hopes of catching a glimpse of the iconic actor. SRK's home, situated in Mumbai's Bandra, is a coveted destination for many.

Mannat serves as the residence for Shah Rukh, his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, and their three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Gauri has personally designed the six-story mansion, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film titled King, which stars his daughter Suhana Khan and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is slated to hit theaters next year on Eid.

