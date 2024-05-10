ADOR accuses HYBE of illegally auditing female employee and following her home; latter fights back with shocking chats

The dispute between ADOR and HYBE escalates as accusations of illegal auditing and coercion surface. Both sides present contrasting narratives, raising questions about corporate conduct and industry practices. The conflict unfolds amid preparations for an extraordinary general meeting later this month.

ADOR accuses HYBE of illegally auditing its female employee

On May 10, Min Hee Jin, CEO of NewJeans’ label ADOR, issued a statement addressing allegedly concerning actions taken by the HYBE audit team, stating, "We want to address the unfortunate incident where an ADOR employee suffered due to an illegal audit based on irrational issues raised by the HYBE audit team."

The statement detailed how the HYBE audit team subjected the employee to coercive tactics, including following her home and demanding access to personal devices during a prolonged audit session. Despite prior communication with HYBE's HR and ER departments regarding contractual practices, ADOR reportedly faced unwarranted scrutiny.

ADOR also announced plans to withdraw consent for personal information usage obtained under coercion and consider legal action. Furthermore, an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will convene on May 31st to address the situation.

HYBE’s response to ADOR’s illegal audit accusation

Meanwhile, Bang Si Hyuk's HYBE responded to Min Hee Jin's accusations with a detailed statement, refuting claims of coercion and illegality during the audit of ADOR's team leader. According to HYBE, the audit was conducted legally and with the consent of the auditee, lasting from 7 p.m. as agreed upon.

They stated that the team leader voluntarily admitted to receiving significant sums of money and valuables from outsourcing companies with Min Hee Jin's approval. HYBE disputed claims of coercion, asserting that the team leader willingly allowed access to her personal laptop.

They criticized Min Hee Jin for allegedly tolerating illegal payments and failing to take corrective action. Additionally, HYBE disclosed KakaoTalk messages between Min Hee Jin and ADOR management, suggesting a deliberate attempt to manipulate the narrative and shift blame to HYBE.

The revealed chat discussed using HYBE as an excuse to explain changes in advertising-related tasks and acknowledged internal problems within ADOR. HYBE expressed regret over Min Hee Jin's statements and announced plans for legal action.

