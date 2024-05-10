‘I’m Excited’: Billy Baldwin Reacts To Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Pregnancy Announcement

Baby Bieber is on the way! Yes, you heard that right. Hailey and Justin Bieber made a grand pregnancy reveal via an Instagram carousel post. The to-be parents shared photos and videos, which showed Hailey wearing a white lace dress and holding her baby bump as she modeled for her husband, who played a photographer in the pictures. In the images, it is seen that the couple also renewed their vows.

Now, Billy Baldwin is beaming with pride. Following his niece Hailey and Justin Bieber's pregnancy announcement, he expressed his joy and said, “I just found out a couple of hours ago.” When asked if he had spoken to Stephen Baldwin (Hailey's father) yet, he responded, "No, I haven't. I just sent him a text message." He added, "This will be his second grandchild, and I'm excited about that."

Billy Baldwin's detailed reaction to the couple's pregnancy

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, Billy Baldwin expressed his deep appreciation for the responsibility that comes with parenting. He feels that there is no higher calling than raising children. Baldwin also shared his admiration for his brother Stephen and his wife Kennya, as well as her older sister Alaia and her husband. He described them as an adorable couple and spoke fondly of their large extended family, which includes Alaia's grandchild. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Apart from Billy Baldwin, a source close to Hailey Bieber said that expectant parents couldn’t be happier and have even picked out a name for their unborn child and started to assemble a nursery for their baby.

More details about the couple and their pregnancy announcement

Justin and Hailey Bieber, who originally wed in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2018 and then exchanged vows in front of 154 guests in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019, have faced hurdles such as Justin's struggle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, and the ups and downs in their relationship. Despite these challenges, the couple has managed to overcome each hurdle with grace and is ready to welcome this new chapter in their lives.

Sources also reveal that Justin will be super involved in the entire pregnancy journey, and we are sure he will be a great dad too. While everyone is happy to witness news of the baby coming, fans were really surprised at how well they kept it a secret.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say