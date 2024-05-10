Haarsh Limbachiyya is considered as one of the most talented comedians in India. Besides doing stand-up acts, he also takes up hosting and writing. Currently, Haarsh is seen as a presenter on SonyTV’s popular singing reality show, Superstar Singer Season 3.

As per the latest promo of the show, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will turn emotional as his mother will join him on the sets. He will reveal that it has happened for the first time from the time he began working on TV.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa gets elated to see his mother on stage

The fresh teaser of Superstar Singer 3 posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives an insight into the upcoming Mother’s Day Special episode of the show. It begins with Haarsh saying that it would have been great if the makers called his mother too on the sets. Taking him and everyone else by surprise, his mother graces the stage of the singing reality show.

Haarsh hugs his mom while the rest of the team, including super judge Neha Kakkar cheers for them. The writer then reveals that his mother never came on sets of any of his shows before and this is the first time that she is sharing stage with him. He thanks Superstar Singer for the same.

Haarsh’s mother also expresses how proud she is of her son. She reveals that since childhood, the comedian was a very simple guy and that she never thought of seeing him achieving so much in life. Haarsh calls his mom a warrior and credits her for his success.

The caption of the promo reads, “Harsh ko unki mom ne manch par aakar diya sabse pyaara surprise! (Harsh’s mom gave him the most sweet surprise by coming on stage!)”



About Superstar Singer 3

Superstar Singer aired for the first time in 2019. It features children between the ages of 7 to 15 from across India. The exceptionally talented kids showcase their musical prowess while competing against each other.

Season 3 of the show witnessed a change in format with Neha Kakkar appearing as the super judge while Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayali Kamble acted as captains for guiding the participants.

