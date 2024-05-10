Is Paul Skenes’ GF Olivia Dunne Good At Gymnastics? Find Out

LSU won their first NCAA women's gymnastics title with tremendous fanfare. The Tigers, led by senior gymnast Olivia Dunne, were determined to make this season their best yet, and they accomplished so without fail following last year's loss to South Carolina. Dunne, known for her gymnastics prowess and reputation as the "most followed NCAA athlete on social media," brings a unique blend of social media popularity and athleticism to the team.

The LSU athlete has 8 million TikTok followers and 435.7 million likes. She is also the fifth-highest NIL earner, according to On3.com, with deals worth $3.2 million.

With a seven-figure income that has been featured in Time, Forbes, and SI Swimsuit, the 21-year-old gymnast known as Livvy is coming off a spectacular year away from the gymnastics mats. Leaving one nagging question: How excellent is Dunne at gymnastics?

How good is Olivia Dunne at Gymnastics?

Olivia started gymnastics when she was just three years old. She participated in state, regional, and national tournaments, with her highest performance being at the Eastern National Academy of Paramus. She hails from New Jersey. Dunne, who attended Abeka Academy while homeschooling, improved her floor, beam, and bar routines enough to qualify for big events such as the 2020 Nastia Liukin Cup, the 2016 and 2017 P&G Championship, and the 2017 U.S. Classic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Dunne is a talented gymnast. She isn't quite on the same level as some of the world's best competitive gymnasts, but she has made a name for herself at LSU. Dunne participated on the uneven bars in each of LSU's three SEC championships during her stay at the university. Her greatest performance came in 2021 when she placed sixth in the event.

Dunne also participated in the 2021 NCAA Championships in uneven bars. Despite LSU finishing last in their qualifying group behind Oklahoma, Utah, and Alabama, she achieved a high 9.90.

Dunne's best floor exercise mark was obtained twice in 2022. She scored a 9.90 versus Alabama and repeated that performance at the Raleigh Regional II. Dunne has only competed on the floor six times in her collegiate career. She has competed in the uneven bars in each of her LSU meets.

Olivia Dunne is coming off her first NCAA championship win

Olivia "Livvy" Dunne added a national title to her list of accomplishments in 2024. The 21-year-old gymnast and her LSU Tigers recently won their first NCAA championship in school history.

Livvy did not compete in the finals, but she cheered with her teammates. While Livvy is officially a senior, she has one more year of eligibility because of an NCAA regulation that allows athletes who competed in the 2020-2021 season to compete again (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But Livvy has stated that she is undecided whether she would return to LSU.

ALSO READ: Paul Skenes’ GF Olivia Dunne Describes Karolyi Ranch Where Larry Nassar Abused Gymnasts Including Simone Biles and More