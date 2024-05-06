110 Good Friday Quotes for Reflection And Renewal of the Soul

Good Friday, a holy day observed by Christians across the globe, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — it holds a powerful spiritual significance. It signifies the promise of resurrection and fills one’s heart with gratitude with this symbol of hope. People celebrate the day as a holy occasion, comprising heartfelt wishes and deep reflection on spiritual growth.

As believers in Christ take the time to reflect on this solemn day, Good Friday quotes serve as a reminder of the love and sacrifice that was made on the cross for mankind. Inspired by verses from the bible and other sources, our collection of Good Friday quotes in English embodies the true meaning and substance of this religious occasion. On this auspicious occasion, Good Friday bible quotes and sayings act as a source of inspiration — they offer solace and reassurance to those who are seeking spiritual guidance. From reflecting on the suffering of Christ to resting assured on the promise of redemption, we hope that these Good Friday messages of hope renew your spirit and illuminate your path to faith.

110 Good Friday Quotes

"Good Friday is not about us trying to get right with God. It is about us entering the difference between God and humanity and just touching it for a moment. Touching the shimmering sadness of humanity's insistence that we can be our own gods, that we can be pure and all-powerful." — N.T. Wright "The cross was two pieces of dead wood; and a helpless, unresisting Man was nailed to it; yet it was mightier than the world, and triumphed, and will ever triumph over it." — Augustus William Hare "Good Friday is not about us trying to 'get right with God.' It is about us entering the difference between God and humanity and just touching it for a moment. Touching the shimmering sadness of humanity's insistence that we can be our own gods, that we can be pure and all-powerful." — Nadia Bolz-Weber "Today, we remember the darkest day in history when Jesus sacrificed his life for us. Let us reflect on his immense love and be grateful for his eternal sacrifice.” — Anonymous “What is good about Good Friday? Why isn't it called Bad Friday? Because out of the appallingly bad came what was inexpressibly good. And the good trumps the bad, because though the bad was temporary, the good is eternal.” — Randy Alcorn “Exalt the Cross! God has hung the destiny of the race upon it. Other things we may do in the realm of ethics, and on the lines of philanthropic reforms; but our main duty converges into setting that one glorious beacon of salvation, Calvary’s Cross, before the gaze of every immortal soul.” ― Theodore Ledyard Cuyler “The Cross! There, and there only though the deist rave, and the atheist, if Earth bears so base a slave; There and there only, is the power to save.” ― William Cowper “The Cross was the manifestation of Divine love without reserve or limit, but it was also the expression of man’s unutterable malignity.” ― Sir Robert Anderson “On the eve of the cross, Jesus made his decision. He would rather go to hell for you than go to heaven without you.” ― Max Lucado “People referred to the symbolism of the empty Cross more than once on its journey. It would seem obvious to point to our faith in Jesus’ resurrection. It’s not quite so simple though. The Cross is bare, but in and of itself the empty Cross does not point directly to the Resurrection. It says only that the body of Jesus was removed from the Cross. If a crucifix is a symbol of Good Friday, then it is the image of the empty tomb that speaks more directly of Easter and resurrection.” ― Chris Ryan MGL “Maybe the Good Friday story is about how God would rather die than be in our sin-accounting business anymore.” ― Nadia Bolz-Weber “I am wholly deserving of all the consequences that I will in fact never receive simply because God unashamedly stepped in front of me on the cross, unflinchingly spread His arms so as to completely shield me from the retribution that was mine to bear, and repeatedly took the blows. And I stand entirely unwounded, utterly lost in the fact that while His body was pummeled and bloodied to death by that which was meant for me and me alone, I have not a scratch.” ― Craig D. Lounsbrough “Unless there is a Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday.” ― Fulton J. Sheen “It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good.” ― Ravi Zacharias “The marvel of heaven and earth, of time and eternity, is the atoning death of Jesus Christ. This is the mystery that brings more glory to God than all creation.” ― Charles Spurgeon “Good Friday is a day of sorrow mingled with joy. It is a time to grieve over the sin of man and to meditate and rejoice upon God’s love in giving His only Son for the redemption of sin.” ― David Katski “Good Friday is the mirror held up by Jesus so that we can see ourselves in all our stark reality, and then it turns us to that cross and to his eyes and we hear these words, Father forgive them for they know not what they do. That’s us!” ― Robert G. Trache “Who his own self bore our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” ― 1 Peter 2:24 (The Holy Bible) “It was inevitable that Jesus Christ should be crucified. It was also inevitable that He should rise again.” ― H. R. L. Sheppard “Practice mercy and forgiveness throughout as a lesson that symbolizes the love shown through his crucifixion.” ― Unarine Ramaru “Our old history ends with the cross; our new history begins with the resurrection.” ― Watchman Nee If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power. ― E.A. Bucchianeri Good Friday and Easter free us to think about other things far beyond our own personal fate, about the ultimate meaning of all life, suffering, and events; and we lay hold of a great hope. ― Dietrich Bonhoeffer “How great is the love of God! He loved me long before I knew His name. He wooed me, chased me, enthralled me, and captured my heart. He didn’t prove His love at a candlelight dinner. There were no long-stemmed roses, but there were thorns. Yes, there were thorns.” ― Katherine J Walden “The lesson of Good Friday is to never lose hope or at least give it 48 hours. ― Robert Breault “It tells us that the new life of God surprises us, comes at a moment we cannot expect, and reminds us that experiences of pain, grief, and dying are suffused with the presence of Christ, the One Who was crucified and is now risen.” ― Chris Ryan MGL “Good Friday was when the Good was crucified but then on Easter the Good arose back…. So wait to realize that be it God or be it human the good never perishes it’s rises above.” ― Amit Abraham Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith. ― Rev Dr Peola Hicks “No matter what the storm clouds bring, you can face your pain with courage and hope. For two thousand years ago-six hours, one Friday, Christ firmly planted in bedrock three solid anchor points that we can all cling to. (And) For the heart scarred with futility, that Friday holds purpose. (And) For the life blackened with failure, that Friday holds forgiveness. And for the soul looking into the tunnel of death, that Friday holds deliverance.” ― Max Lucado “Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.” ― W.H. Auden “If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power.” — E.A. Bucchianeri “How great is the love of God! He loved me long before I knew His name. He wooed me, chased me, enthralled me, and captured my heart. He didn’t prove His love at a candlelight dinner. There were no long-stemmed roses, but there were thorns. Yes, there were thorns.” ― Katherine J Walden “The beauty of the cross and our crucified Lord cannot be easily fathomed by the human mind or by barely reading scriptures in bits, but by a careful reading of entire scripture in the spirit which will, in turn, engulf one with wisdom n love.” ― Henrietta Newton Martin “The sorrow of Good Friday's sacrifice to the joy of Easter's dawn of victory is a timeless testament to life's journey from despair to hope, from darkness to light, from trial to triumph.”― Aloo Denish Obiero Christ has not only spoken to us by his life but has also spoken for us by his death.” — Soren Kierkegaard “Mercy, peace, and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.” — Anonymous “For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that, he is killed, he shall rise the third day.” — Mark 9:31 (The Holy Bible) “Stoning prophets and erecting churches to their memory afterward has been the way of the world through the ages. Today we worship Christ, but the Christ in the flesh we crucified.” — Mahatma Gandhi “No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.” — William Penn The word “Christianity” is already a misunderstanding – in reality, there has been only one Christian, and he died on the Cross.” — Friedrich Nietzsche “By the cross, we, too, are crucified with Christ; but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels, but servants; no more servants, but sons!” — Frederic William Farrar “Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus, the unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blamed upon Himself.” — Anonymous “We who are enlisted to be fellow-workers with God know that..death did not have the last word, that Good Friday was not the end of the story.” — Anonymous “Good Friday is about to come. A great historical day which is celebrated in a liturgical & ceremonially prominent manner.” — Anonymous “On this Good Friday may we never forget the true meaning of Easter – ‘For when He was on the cross, I was on His mind’.” — Anonymous “God proved his love on the cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I LOVE YOU'” — Billy Graham “All of heaven is interested in the cross of Christ, hell afraid of it, while men are the only ones to ignore its meaning.” — Oswald Chambers “Catholics often choose Good Friday-which is a day of fast-to strengthen their faith, to repent for their wrongdoings and to forgive those who have wronged them.” — Fr Alvito Fernandes “Think of everything you’ve ever experienced that was painful; that’s the meaning of Good Friday. Think of all the ways that love ultimately healed your heart; that’s the meaning of Easter.” — Marianne Williamson “Every day of the year is a good day to think more deeply about Good Friday, for Good Friday is the drama of the love by which our every day is sustained.” — Richard John Neuhaus “We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour’s crucifixion.” — Phillips Brooks “It has been the cross which has revealed to good men that their goodness has not been good enough.” — Johann Hieronymus Schroder 2,000 years ago one man got nailed to a tree for saying how great it would be if everyone was nice to each other for a change.” — Douglas Adams “Bearing shame and scoffing rude, in my place condemned He stood – Sealed my pardon with His blood: Hallelujah, what a Savior!” — Philip Bliss “Altruism is written in everlasting and resplendent character on the Cross of Christ, and it was at Calvary that the centre of life was shifted from selfishness to sacrifice.” — Jon Weber “Gethsemane is where He died; the cross is only the evidence.” — Leonard Ravenhill “Now, who can call ‘Good Friday’ good? – A term too oft misunderstood – You, who were bought by the blood of His cross, You can call ‘Good Friday’ good.” — Johnny Hart “The way of the cross is the way of suffering. Christians are called to die, not kill, in order to show the world how they are loved by Christ.” — John Piper “Apart from the cross, condemnation is normal. Without Jesus, we all deserve to be condemned and punished for sin. But here’s the good news: ‘There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus’.” — C. J. Mahaney “We do not attach any intrinsic value to the Cross; this would be sinful and idolatrous. Our veneration is referred to Him who died upon it.” — James Gibbons “When Good Friday comes, these are the moments in life when we feel there’s no hope. But then, Easter comes.” — Coretta Scott King “The miracle of Good Friday is that there was no miracle. Legions of angels stood – with swords sheathed – watching as the Son took our place.” — Mark Hart “This is the centre of the gospel – this is what the Garden of Gethsemane and Good Friday are all about – that God has done astonishing and costly things to draw us near.” — John Piper “Good Friday was the worst Friday until Sunday.” — Mike Donehey “Good Friday is a day of great sacrifice, reminding us of the love that led Jesus to give his life for us.” — Anonymous “The cross is a symbol of sacrifice, and on Good Friday, we honor the sacrifice that brought us salvation.” — Anonymous “Good Friday teaches us the value of selfless sacrifice, as Jesus demonstrated by giving his life for our sins.” — Anonymous “On this sacred day, we are reminded of the depth of Jesus’ sacrifice, which offers us eternal grace and forgiveness.” — Anonymous “Good Friday stands as a testament to the power of sacrificial love, forever changing the course of human history.” — Anonymous “Good Friday shows us the power of love, as Jesus willingly laid down his life for all humanity.” — Anonymous "Most Christians are being crucified on a cross between two thieves: Yesterday's regret and tomorrow's worries." — Warren W. Wiersbe “When they came to the place called the Skull, they crucified him there, along with the criminals—one on his right, the other on his left. Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.’ And they divided up his clothes by casting lots.” — Luke 23:33-34 (The Holy Bible) "The pain was absolutely unbearable. In fact, it was literally beyond words to describe, they had to invent a new word: excruciating. Literally, excruciating means 'out of the cross.' Think of that: they needed to create a new word, because there was nothing in the language that could describe the anguish caused during the crucifixion." — Dr. Alexander Metherell “His executioners made vulgar jokes about Him, called Him filthy names, taunted Him, smacked Him in the face, flogged Him with the cat, and hanged Him on the common gibbet—a bloody, dusty, sweaty, and sordid business.” — Dorothy L. Sayers “Why did Jesus have to die in order to forgive us? There was a debt to be paid—God himself paid it. There was a penalty to be born—God himself bore it. Forgiveness is always a form of costly suffering.” — Timothy Keller “In His humanness, God became weak—Jesus as a baby in a manger; Jesus rejected; Jesus weeping; Jesus beaten; Jesus silent before His accusers; Jesus suffering on a Cross. Weakness (or surrender) is where God’s power is most visible.” — Mary Tutterow “There would be absolutely no benefit to us if Jesus lived and died merely as a private person. His work brings us benefit only because He lived and died as our representative.” — Jerry Bridges “If we want to know what God is like, let us look at Calvary.” — Robert E. Coleman “For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross.” — Colossians 1:19-20 (The Holy Bible) “With humility, Christ faced down humanity’s worst to give us God’s best.” — Judith Couchman “Jesus’ death on the cross was a fully human and yet fully divine sacrifice that effectively paid the price for humankind’s sin.” — Edward P. Meadors “… but you see, even the devil’s purposes are ultimately turned into God’s purposes. It was the devil’s purpose that our Lord should be crucified, but in His crucifixion lay everything that’s wonderful in a civilization that you and I belong to.” — Malcolm Muggeridge “Martyrdom always remains the supreme enacting and perfection of Christianity. This great action has been initiated for us, done on our behalf, exemplified for our imitation, and inconceivably communicated to all believers, by Christ on Calvary.” — C.S. Lewis Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. — Philippians 2:5-8 (The Holy Bible) “The marvel of heaven and earth, of time and eternity, is the atoning death of Jesus Christ. This is the mystery that brings more glory to God than all creation.” — Charles Spurgeon “It was not nails that held Jesus to that wretched cross; it was his unqualified resolution, out of love for his Father, to do his Father’s will—and it was his love for sinners like me.” — D.A. Carson “The cross is not the terrible end to an otherwise god-fearing and happy life, but it meets us at the beginning of our communion with Christ.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer “The most obscene symbol in human history is the Cross; yet in its ugliness, it remains the most eloquent testimony to human dignity.” — R. C. Sproul “But far be it from me to boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.” — Galatians 6:14 (The Holy Bible) “The Cross! There, and there only though the deist rave, and the atheist, if Earth bears so base a slave; There and there only, is the power to save.” — William Cowper “Good Friday is all about:- Family, Friends, Fish, and Faith. So celebrate today.” — Anthony T. Hincks “He himself bore our sins” in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; “by his wounds, you have been healed.” — 1 Peter 2:24 (The Holy Bible) Good Friday reminds us how much we are loved and cared for by God. — Anonymous This Good Friday, let us celebrate fearlessness together respecting the sacrifice of our dear Lord, and ask for strength and forgiveness to lead a meaningful life. — Anonymous “So shall we join the disciples of our Lord, keeping faith in Him in spite of the crucifixion, and making ready, by our loyalty to Him in the days of His darkness, for the time when we shall enter into His triumph in the days of His light.” — Philip Ledyard Cuyler “Good Friday services are not intended to make you feel good. They are intended to make you reflect on the fact that – bad stuff happens to good people – because it does. Bad stuff happened to Jesus – and it happens to us and sometimes it does not make sense.” — Tom Shepard “Good Friday was not so good. We like the story of the Conquering King – but we squirm at the thought of a Suffering Servant . Yet that is what Jesus was – He was our Suffering Servant – before He became our Conquering King.” — Garth Wehrfritz “The message of the cross, while terrible, contains a message of hope for us who benefit from it. Through the power of Christ on the cross beams there is forgiveness and a new chance at life because of what Jesus accomplished there for us. While the cross is a symbol of grievous suffering and a torturous death, it is also a symbol of the great compassion of our God.” Garth Wehrfritz-Hanson “If Good Friday were all there were, then we as Christians would be the most depressed and depressing people on Earth. But we know Good Friday is not the whole story, is it? We know that there is a resurrection Sunday. It is a day of victory. We call it Easter.” — Tom Shepard “There is a cost to every gift and the Gift of Easter was bought and paid for on Good Friday.” — Denn Guptill “The genuine existential certainty of God’s love for you by dying on the Cross is what enables coping with whatever God wants the outcome to be, be that joining Him in heaven.” — Paul Andrew "In the cross of Christ I honour, towering over the wrecks of time, all the light of holy story gathers round its head exalted." — Anonymous "He bore it all in silence because he held us, dear, may he receive our regards, may he hear our prayers on this Good Friday." — Anonymous "We see that brow bruised; we hear that dying groan; and while the priests scoff and the Devils rave and the lightning of God's wrath are twisted into a wreath for that bloody mount, you and I will join the cry, the supplication, of the penitent malefactor, 'Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.” — Thomas De Witt Talmage On the cross, the Lord hung in the darkness so that we can live in eternal light with him. — Mike Mckinley But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. — Romans 5:8 (The Holy Bible) He knew the price of those sins was death. He knew the source of those sins was you and since He couldn’t bear the thought of eternity without you, he chose the nails. — Max Lucado God did not bear the cross only 1900 years ago, but he bears it today, and he dies and is resurrected from day to day. It would be poor comfort to the world if it had to depend upon a historical God who died 2000 years ago. Do not then preach the God of history, but show Him as He lives today through you. — Mahatma Gandhi Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus. The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blame upon Himself so we could be with Him in paradise. — Anonymous Yes, Calvary's cross and the crucified Christ surely speak, 'God does care, God does want to share, God does want to bear your sins and your sorrows. — Dr.Fred Barlow

We hope that our collection of Good Friday quotes stirred up faith within your soul, giving you something to think about over the Holy Week. Though it may be a day of sorrow and mourning, you must remember that Christ is risen and the price has already been paid. These quotes for Good Friday simply serve as a reminder of the sacrifice and great love that was showcased on the cross, for you, me, and all of mankind to see.