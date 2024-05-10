Shehnaaz Gill channels modern Cinderella look in icy blue dress paired with studded heels

The bubbly Punjabi girl Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t need any introduction; she’s everyone’s favorite. Bigg Boss 13 was Shehnaaz’s springboard to fame. Her loveable antics, authentic emotions, and entertaining demeanour instantly won over the audience. But her journey didn’t halt there. She seized every opportunity that came her way and showcased her talent not just in the entertainment industry but also in the fashion world.

When Shehnaaz Gill isn't casting her spell on screen, she wins hearts off-screen by portraying the role of a fashionista. She often shares her photos time and again, and once again, Shehnaaz has shared a page from her fashion book with her fans. This is a look that will stay in our hearts for a long time.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest look

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress recently took to social media to share some breathtaking pictures in an enchanting ice-blue gown coming from the designer Hind Zeidan. Her images immediately caught our attention and we couldn't help but marvel at her stunning appearance. In the images, Shehnaaz dazzles in a gorgeous blue gown featuring full sleeves, and a thigh-high slit adding a hint of enticement.

What’s particularly captivating about Shehnaaz’s ensemble is the exaggerated ruffles that gracefully cascade from her neckline to the other side of the sleeve. The ruffled element adds drama and a touch of whimsy to her dress. The gown also featured waist cutouts, beneath which mesh fabric was adorned, adding a subtle shimmer to the gown.

Shehnaaz’s make-up and glam

The Thank You for Coming actress skipped jewellery and let her outfit and make-up do all the talking, and they spoke volumes! For make-up, the diva opted for a glam look that complimented her attire. Her eyes were the focal point, with a smokey effect enhanced by a hint of silver on the edges, adding a touch of sparkle.

Her brows were flawlessly arched, and her face glowed with ample highlighter and blush, giving her a radiant complexion. She kept her lips subtle with nude lipstick, letting her eyes take centre stage.

As for her hairstyle, the Big Boss runner-up kept it classy with a neat bun, adding an elegant touch. And let’s not forget about her footwear. She wore transparent heels adorned with silver embellishment which rounded off her look. The heels and the icy-blue dress made Shehnaaz look like a modern Cinderella!

In this look of Shehnaaz's, there was everything: drama, glam, and even playfulness. The actress’ vibrant personality and this outfit seemed like they were a fashion match made in heaven. We always hope that Shehnaaz continues to bless our feeds with her fashion in the same way.

