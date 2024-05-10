Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner in discussions to hold a special event for loyal fans; Report

Lovely Runner, featuring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, has become a sensation in the time-slip romance genre. With its immense popularity, tvN is organizing an in-person event for both the cast and dedicated viewers.

Fans are especially excited about the opportunity to witness a live performance by ECLIPSE, a fictional four-member project boy band managed by JNT. Originally crafted for the drama, ECLIPSE has captured hearts with their music and presence on screen.

Lovely Runner to hold a special offline fan event

On May 9, it was revealed that the Lovely Runner team, along with cast members such as Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, and others, are in talks with affiliated companies to arrange a special event for devoted viewers. tvN is also in discussions to organize a fan event tailored specifically for the dedicated audience of the time-slip drama which will include special performances.

The team is reportedly coordinating with the availability schedules of the cast members to determine the location and timing of the event. Given that Lovely Runner integrates elements from the entertainment industry, including music, it's anticipated that the production will offer a diverse range of activities.

Similar events have been held for previous hit dramas, providing opportunities for the cast to interact with their devoted fans. This upcoming event is expected to serve as a special token, prolonging the popularity of the drama and providing fans with a memorable experience and fans are hoping for a performance from the fictional boy band of the show ECLIPSE.

To recall another tvN series, Reply 1988 organized a memorable drama concert, featuring performances of its beloved OSTs. Similarly, other highly topical dramas like Extraordinary You and Who Are You: School 2015 also held concerts and fan meetings following the conclusion of the series.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on a widely-read web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, renowned for their work on True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a captivating time-slip romance drama that poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to in order to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan deeply affected by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok). Im Sol finds herself transported back in time, determined to prevent his tragic fate and rewrite history.

