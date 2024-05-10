Ryu Jun Yeol addresses relationship row with Han So Hee and Hyeri; says, ‘I felt it was best to stay silent’

Ryu Jun Yeol was recently swept up in a dating controversy with his then-girlfriend Han So Hee and ex-girlfriend Hyeri. In March, the actor was rumored to be dating Han So Hee, which was later confirmed by the actress herself. Recently, during his upcoming series The 8 Show’s press conference, he finally addressed the controversy.

Ryu Jun Yeol breaks his silence on past 'relationship timeline' controversy with Han So Hee and Hyeri

On May 10, Ryu Jun Yeol finally shared his reasons for staying silent throughout the whole controversy. He said, “I felt it was best to keep silent and put up with the criticism rather than trying to correct the misinformation about my personal life that was spread on social media.”

He also said that he was aware of the other speculations that stemmed from his relationship. However, he used that moment as an opportunity to self-reflect and try his best since his acting debut.

"As it is about my personal life, I think I would like to give a separate interview at some other time," Ryu Jun Yeol said when asked for his further comment on the past controversy.

Ryu Jun Yeol's 'transit love' controversy with Han So Hee and Hyeri explained

For the unversed, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were first embroiled in a dating rumor when they were spotted vacationing in Hawaii together in March. Then, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee’s relationship confirmation gave rise to more speculations as their dating timeline seemingly concurred with his last relationship with Hyeri. Netizens accused him of leaving the Reply 1988 actress for Han So Hee, calling him out for committing ‘transit love’.

Later, Han So Hee and Hyeri allegedly engaged in a social media feud that raised eyebrows as netizens deemed their actions as ‘impulsive’. After the ‘transit love’ accusation, Han So Hee herself clarified that she met Ryu Jun Yeol after his breakup with Hyeri in November 2023. Hence, it was a natural process of moving on.

However, through this prolonged controversy, Ryu Jun Yeol maintained utmost silence. While netizens and even his then-girlfriend Han So Hee also criticized him for his nonchalant behavior, the actor didn’t make any move.

Meanwhile, just after 2 weeks of dating, the actors parted ways. Their short-lived relationship dealt with much outside invasion and speculations that ultimately seemed to have split them up

