Frankly Speaking is an ongoing South Korean drama that is gaining traction for its unique storyline. Starring Go Kung Po and Kang Han Na in the lead roles, the series offers a unique take on workplace romance which will leave everyone wanting more. Although the show saw a dip in its rating with the third episode, it has gone right up with the release of the latest one.

Frankly Speaking's ratings increase with the release of a new episode

On May 10, 2024, Nielsen Korea has revealed the ratings for the shows that were released the previous day. Among those, the K-drama Frankly Speaking has recorded a rise in its viewership since the last episode and achieved an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent. With the previous episode, the show saw a dip but they have recovered from the loss with the fourth episode. As the story develops, it gets more interesting, leading to an increase in its traction.

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na star as the lead actors of the show. Their characters are extremely unique as they both have a unique perspective on life and their own individuality. However, as the story progresses, they are slowly growing closer to each other and oftentimes depend on one another for help. Although, they continue to maintain their own identity and follow their individual paths.

Frankly Speaking plot, cast and more

The story revolves around, Song Ki Baek, a 33-year-old single man who is a news announcer. However, he suddenly develops a disorder after getting electrocuted one day that completely flips his life around. Due to his condition, he is unable to lie, which puts him in complicated situations. On Woo Ju, a variety show writer who faces constant failures But she decides to star Song Ki Baek in a variety show. However, the reality show is not an ordinary show but a love show which features romantic adventures.

Apart from Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na, the cast ensemble of the series includes Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun, Kang Ae Shim, Hwang Sung Bin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Baek Joo Hee, Kim Sae Byuk, Lee Bom Sori and more.

