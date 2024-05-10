Edge Wanted To Bring Back Former Star During WWE Run But Was Told 'Nobody Remembers Him'

In the Attitude Era, Edge was one of the members of the group The Brood. The vampire group was led by Gangrel. Christian, Edge's former tag team partner and a former World Heavyweight Champion, was the third member of The Brood.

They captivated the audience's attention with their catchy entrance, entering the stage by emerging from flames. Edge aka AEW's Adam Copeland, gave fans a nostalgic trip to the past by bringing back the signature Brood entrance against Demon Balor at WrestleMania 39.

Edge recently discussed bringing back Gangrel to WWE with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast. The former WWE Champion said, “I tried, and I just got shut down, every person shut down," explaining his idea of Gangrel's possible return was rejected by WWE because nobody remembers him now.

He added that he didn't blame WWE for refusing to comply with the idea of reuniting The Brood members. While he understands that most people have probably forgotten about Gangrel, wrestling fans do remember things from the past. One last reunion of Edge and Gangrel would have been a great way to reward the wrestling fans, taking them back to the memory lane of the Attitude Era. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The WWE Hall of Famer articulated that he was a big believer in pulling in stuff from the past and merging it with present-day products. However, his belief didn't align with WWE, leading to the dismissal of the idea.

Advertisement

The Rated R Superstar was still glad to receive the opportunity to do what he had envisioned, probably referring to his iconic Brood entrance at the Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

Was WWE right to reject Edge's idea?

Wrestling fans love nostalgia, especially when big stars from the past return or make one-off appearances. While Gangrel's malevolent vampire gimmick was mesmerizing in the Attitude Era, he never won any title in WWE.

Fans remember wrestlers their accolades and championship reigns, but Gangrel didn't have any accolades other than leading The Brood. If he had made a comeback to WWE with Edge, a myriad of fans of this generation wouldn't have recalled or remembered him. Taking this into consideration, WWE's decision was justified.

ALSO READ: Is Randy Orton Close to Retirement from WWE? Details Inside