Men's Capsule Wardrobe inspired from 9 celebs ft. Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal to simplify your wardrobe

Are you tired of facing your closet each morning, confronted by a sea of options but still struggling to find the perfect outfit? It might be time to explore the concept of the capsule wardrobe. What exactly is that you wonder? Well, it’s essentially a thoughtfully selected assortment of versatile clothing pieces that can be interchanged to produce numerous outfit combinations. And guess what?

This wardrobe strategy isn't exclusively for women; men can also reap the benefits of a capsule wardrobe! Now, how exactly can you go about assembling your very own men’s capsule wardrobe? Don't worry, we won't let you fret.

For that, we'll take the help of 9 Bollywood celebrities, and you can also include some clothing pieces and capsule wardrobe essentials like theirs in your capsule wardrobe.

A black leather jacket

A black leather jacket like Shahid Kapoor's can be a timeless piece and adaptable item that is perfect for a capsule wardrobe for men. It is versatile, looks great with everything from casual to semi-formal, and gives any attire a stylish, edgy touch.

In addition, it’s ideal for layering throughout the year, making it a useful and fashionable addition to your closet. You can match them with a pair of jeans, and you won't regret it. Go ahead and include that black leather jacket in your capsule wardrobe! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Blue denim jeans

An essential item for every capsule wardrobe is a pair of blue denim jeans like Sidharth Malhotra. Blue denim jeans are incredibly versatile and can be dressed up or down for any given occasion.

Blue denim jeans are a reliable go-to choice, whether for a dressier look with a button-down shirt and loafers or a more casual one with a white T-shirt or pair of sneakers. Denim jeans are also ideal for daily wear since they're comfy and long-lasting. Therefore, including a pair of blue denim pants in your capsule wardrobe is a wonderful idea!

Black blazer

A black blazer like Arjun Kapoor's is a basic and adaptable item that should be included in a capsule wardrobe. Whether you dress for a formal event or just want to add a professional vibe to a casual look, it can easily boost any ensemble.

A tailored black blazer can be worn with jeans for a smart casual look, with a button-down shirt, or even with trainers and a T-shirt for a laid-back vibe and fashionable look. Because of its adaptability, it's a must-have piece that can go from day to night with ease and is an excellent complement to your capsule wardrobe.

Chelsea boots

Chelsea boots like Ranveer Singh can be an excellent complement to a capsule wardrobe. They go well with many different outfits and occasions, thanks to their flexibility. You can match them with any outfit, whether for a formal or casual event. They are comfortable, go great with chinos, and elevate every ensemble.

Polo T-shirt

A polo T-shirt similar to Kartik Aaryan is a versatile and classic piece that can be a valuable addition to a capsule wardrobe. It can help you strike a perfect balance between casual and smart. Whether going for a relaxed weekend look or dressing up a bit for a semi-formal event, polo T-shirts can work in both scenarios.

A crew neck sweatshirt

A crew neck sweatshirt like Aditya is a versatile and comfortable addition to any capsule wardrobe. For a casual and relaxed look, you can pair a sweatshirt with ripped denim jeans, chinos, or sneakers. The combination is perfect for running errands, hanging out with friends, or casual outings.

Advertisement

If you want to dress it up a bit, you can layer the sweatshirt over a collared shirt for a smart casual ensemble. Add some trousers and leather shoes, and you will have a stylish and comfortable outfit suitable for a casual workplace or dinner out.

Cargo Pants

If you enjoy outdoor activities or lead an active lifestyle, cargo pants like Vicky can be a good choice. Cargo pants come in various styles with multiple pockets. For a casual look, you can pair them with a T-shirt and sneakers.

If you want to elevate the outfit, swap the sneakers for boots and add a button-down shirt or sweater. When selecting cargo pants for your capsule wardrobe, choose neutral colors like khaki, black, olive green, or navy blue. These colors are versatile and can easily be paired with other items in your wardrobe.

Chinos

Chinos similar to Vijay Deverkonda’s can be an excellent choice for your capsule wardrobe. Classic neutral tones like Khaki, navy, grey, and black can easily be paired with other items in your wardrobe. They also come in different fits, such as slim and relaxed.

For a casual look, you can pair chinos with a white T-shirt or a polo shirt and sneakers. If you want to dress up a bit, pair chinos with button-down shirts and loafers or dress shoes. Adding a blazer or sweater can make it suitable for business casual events.

Sneakers

Sneakers like Dulquer’s can be an essential part of your capsule wardrobe. Sneakers are a staple that can be worn year-round. You can opt for sneakers in colors like black, grey, blue, or white. For a relaxed vibe, you can pair it with denim jeans, chinos, a T-shirt, or a hoodie. You can also pair them with tailored trousers and a button-down shirt or a sweater.

So, instead of buying expensive clothes, focus on investing in a few high-quality pieces that will last a long time like it is well said: Quality over Quantity. Not only will this save you money in the long run, but it’s also better for the earth.

It’s all about choosing a few key pieces that work well together that you love. So, give it a try and simplify your style. Make getting dressed in the morning a breeze with a capsule wardrobe for men.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's red faux leather dress is very sexy, but it comes with a sporty twist