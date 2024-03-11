Live

Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Poor Things Bags Three Consecutive Wins; The Zone of Interest & American Fiction Also Win

Written by Anushka Solanki Updated on Mar 11, 2024   |  06:32 AM IST  |  8.6K
Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]
Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]
Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Last Repair Shop Wins Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop [IMDb]

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera's Barbie Humor gets the biggest laughs

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera steal the show with hilarious Barbie humor, debating the reality of Godzilla movies. Can easily say these two are earning the biggest laughs of the night.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jon Batiste's Soulful 'It Never Went Away' Mesmerises Everyone

Jon Batiste wows at the Oscars, singing 'It Never Went Away' with soulful passion, his piano playing adding magic to his wonderful performance.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Jennifer Lame wins Best Film Editing for Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

'Chris Nolan, you're okay too,' Jennifer Lame pokes the Oppenheimer only to go along thanking him for showing trust in her and bringing out the masterpiece, Oppenheimer.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Godzilla Minus One is this year's Best Visual Effects winner

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger have amazing bits to deliver

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger bring the house down with hilarious Batman-themed jokes, showing off their humor and making everyone laugh.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Always the Iron Man!

Robert Downey Jr. [IMDb]

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Robert Downey Jr.'s First Oscar Win IT IS!

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

'I'd like to thank my terrible childhood, and the Academy, in that particular order.' The master of speeches already has the words to make the audience laugh, chuckle, and tear up in the same sentence. 

Downey leaves no stone unturned in thanking the team of Oppenheimer, his stylist, his lawyer, and his publicist. Robert's wife, Suzzane Downey gets special acclaim for making him the man that he is today. What a Win!

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Oscar Winners 'Fab 5' Take Stage to Present Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The 'Barbenheimer' Duo is HERE

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt finally give a rest to the Barbenheimer rivalry. Ryan certainly knows why it is called 'that.' Emily is quick to take a jab on Gosling's 'Kensplaing.'

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Zone of Interest Wins Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest [IMDb]

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

The Zone of Interest wins Best International Feature Film, making the United Kingdom proud! This one goes to the cast and crew for their outstanding achievement at the Oscars!

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Poor Things wins BIG; Bags Costume Design

Poor Things [IMDb]

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

Poor Things clinches a major win, securing the Costume Design Oscar, with Holly Waddington taking home the prestigious award for her exceptional work. He thanks her team, Emma Stone, and the director for this win!

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: John Cena? Nude?

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

John Cena? Nude? What are we watching? This is by far the best costume design presentation in Academy history!

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Poor Things Bags Oscar for Best Production Design!

Poor Things [IMDb]

Another consecutive win for Poor Things! James Price and Shona Heath take home the award for Best Production Design along with Zsuzsa Mihalek winning for Set Design.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Poor Things Takes Home Makeup and Hairstyling

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston take the stage, radiating joy as they express gratitude to the dedicated team, talented cast, and hardworking crew of Poor Things, sharing their happiness with the world.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: In no time, we'll have the Best Supporting Actor!

Any bets for Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer?

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Billie Eilish Paints the Stage Pink!

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

Billie Eilish electrifies the Oscars stage with a stunning performance of 'What Was I Made For' from Barbie, painting the stage pink with her signature style!

Accompanied by her brother Finneas, Billie delivers a soul-stirring performance, infusing the Oscars stage with raw emotion and undeniable talent, and makes everyone in the audience cry

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Best Adapted Screenplay to American Fiction!

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

'You take the risk anyway,' Cord Jefferson receives the award with pride and grace. Mentioning all the directors in the category, Cord shows why he deserved Best Adapted Screenplay.

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Anatomy of a Fall Grabs Best Original Screenplay

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

'This will help my mid-life crisis,' Justine Triet does have some jokes to crack as she shines through the win. Justine Triet and Arthur Harari have secured the prestigious Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars for Anatomy of a Fall. 

Mar 11, 2024 IST
Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Time for Best Original Screenplay category

Oscars 2024 [Getty Images]

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have some wordplay jokes to deliver! Here to honor the writers for their work, these presenters display the screenplay writers nominees.

