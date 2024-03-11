Oscars 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Poor Things Bags Three Consecutive Wins; The Zone of Interest & American Fiction Also Win
Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera steal the show with hilarious Barbie humor, debating the reality of Godzilla movies. Can easily say these two are earning the biggest laughs of the night.
Jon Batiste wows at the Oscars, singing 'It Never Went Away' with soulful passion, his piano playing adding magic to his wonderful performance.
'Chris Nolan, you're okay too,' Jennifer Lame pokes the Oppenheimer only to go along thanking him for showing trust in her and bringing out the masterpiece, Oppenheimer.
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger bring the house down with hilarious Batman-themed jokes, showing off their humor and making everyone laugh.
'I'd like to thank my terrible childhood, and the Academy, in that particular order.' The master of speeches already has the words to make the audience laugh, chuckle, and tear up in the same sentence.
Downey leaves no stone unturned in thanking the team of Oppenheimer, his stylist, his lawyer, and his publicist. Robert's wife, Suzzane Downey gets special acclaim for making him the man that he is today. What a Win!
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt finally give a rest to the Barbenheimer rivalry. Ryan certainly knows why it is called 'that.' Emily is quick to take a jab on Gosling's 'Kensplaing.'
The Zone of Interest wins Best International Feature Film, making the United Kingdom proud! This one goes to the cast and crew for their outstanding achievement at the Oscars!
Poor Things clinches a major win, securing the Costume Design Oscar, with Holly Waddington taking home the prestigious award for her exceptional work. He thanks her team, Emma Stone, and the director for this win!
John Cena? Nude? What are we watching? This is by far the best costume design presentation in Academy history!
Another consecutive win for Poor Things! James Price and Shona Heath take home the award for Best Production Design along with Zsuzsa Mihalek winning for Set Design.
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston take the stage, radiating joy as they express gratitude to the dedicated team, talented cast, and hardworking crew of Poor Things, sharing their happiness with the world.
Any bets for Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer?
Billie Eilish electrifies the Oscars stage with a stunning performance of 'What Was I Made For' from Barbie, painting the stage pink with her signature style!
Accompanied by her brother Finneas, Billie delivers a soul-stirring performance, infusing the Oscars stage with raw emotion and undeniable talent, and makes everyone in the audience cry
'You take the risk anyway,' Cord Jefferson receives the award with pride and grace. Mentioning all the directors in the category, Cord shows why he deserved Best Adapted Screenplay.
'This will help my mid-life crisis,' Justine Triet does have some jokes to crack as she shines through the win. Justine Triet and Arthur Harari have secured the prestigious Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars for Anatomy of a Fall.
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have some wordplay jokes to deliver! Here to honor the writers for their work, these presenters display the screenplay writers nominees.