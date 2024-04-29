Summer is often associated with all things vibrant, but the comfortably cool and light hues end up becoming the need of the hour during these warm, exhausting, and draining times. In fact, leading celebrities including Alia Bhatt, are also celebrating the harsh and heated season, one cool-hued ensemble at a time. We’re head-over-heels for their fashion game.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently served magic in a white and orange dress that made us gush and gasp. So, why don’t we check out her stylish OOTN for summer-ready fashion inspiration?

Alia Bhatt’s fabulous nature-inspired white and orange ensemble:

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress always knows how to turn heads with her incomparable wardrobe choices. The diva's recent white and orange style statement was proof of her fashion superiority. She stepped out in a beautifully delicate and affordable white dress from Summer Somewhere, worth Rs. 6,990, which was just the material of our dreams. It totally made a case for summery and spectacular light and neutral hues, and we're taking notes.

The delicate and contrasting under-the-sea-inspired orange print on the dress was just amazing. Even the one-shoulder asymmetrical neckline of the Dear Zindagi actress’ piece, along with its frame-actuating silhouette, added a touch of appeal while helping the diva flaunt her curves to perfection. The statement-worthy piece ended right at the Darlings actress’ ankle, giving it a rather sophisticated and stylish edge.

The serene and subtle hue of the dress looked incomparably gorgeous against the diva’s complexion. It is also exactly what makes the dress a truly versatile, summer-ready pick. Whether you’re attending a celebration, a party, a night out with the girl gang, or a date night with boo, an incredibly stylish statement like Alia’s can truly make a fashionably fabulous splash.

Complementing her beautiful evening attire, the RRR actress opted for matching white sandals that matched the dress. The light tone of the footwear went perfectly with the overall breezy vibe of the dress, giving it a harmonious appeal. This look really proved that style, simplicity, and affordability can indeed go hand-in-hand.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam picks:

Alia Bhatt also added minimalistic accessories like Gen-Z-approved small gold hoops and a black Gucci bag to elevate the fashionable outfit. In terms of her hairstyle, the diva went with an effortlessly elegant and manageable high and well-tied bun with a middle parting. This ended up giving her outfit a rather sophisticated spin.

Further, Alia opted for a soft and subtle makeup look, with a radiant base, that accentuated her natural beauty. She added subtle eyeshadow and volumizing mascara for the eyes. Even the blush and highlighter on her cheeks gave a glowy touch to her makeup look. The matte pinkish-nude lipstick tied the whole look together, giving it a soft and romantic vibe.

Alia Bhatt loves to make a mark with dresses:

Alia has worn some of the most incomparably stylish and unique dresses recently. Whether it’s a long chocolate brown sequinned dress with a cut-out neckline, a strapless black mini dress with a unique structured neckline, or a stylish black corseted Gaurav Gupta gown with a swirly design, her fiery and fabulous dress choice has always been on fleek, rendering us speechless.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming date? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

