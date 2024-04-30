Who Will Roast Tom Brady in Netflix’s New Special? Find Out

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback with an unparalleled list of records and accomplishments, is about to face his toughest challenge yet—a merciless roasting by his former teammates, coach, and comedy giants.

The Netflix special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, promises an unfiltered, no-holds-barred evening of humor at the seven-time Super Bowl champion's expense.

The star-studded lineup of the Tom Brady roast

Leading the charge will be comedian Kevin Hart as the host, alongside the notorious "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross. But the real fireworks are expected from Brady's inner circle:

"Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Rob Gronkowski will be among the celebrity roasters," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter, adding a bombshell, "His former head coach, Bill Belichick, will also reportedly be getting in on the action."

Brady's former teammates are known for their quick wits and larger-than-life personalities; Belichick's inclusion raises eyebrows. The famously inexpressive coach is not exactly renowned for his comedic chops, making his participation all the more intriguing.

A Rare Honor for an Athletic Legend Like Tom Brady

Comedy roasts are traditionally reserved for entertainers and public figures from the comedy world. Brady's inclusion in this elite club is a testament to his boundless stardom, which has seen him grace screens in shows like Entourage and movies like Ted.

He'll now join an impressive list of figures who have been given the treatment; singer Justin Bieber, actress Pamela Anderson, and former President Donald Trump.

Brady has certainly carved out a role in show business on top of being a phenom in the sports world, and that stardom has now led to him getting the comedy roast treatment.

Other Details of the Tom Brady Roast

Set to air live on May 5 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the event promises to be an unfiltered, uncensored affair befitting Brady's status as an all-time great.

The stage is set for an unforgettable night of laughter, where the man who defied age and expectations on the gridiron will face his ultimate test: surviving the ultimate roast.

