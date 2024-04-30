Top 5 Highest Paid Tight Ends In NFL 2024 ft Travis Kelce, George Kittle and More

Travis Kelce extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last night ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The 34-year-old will be staying with the 2024 Super Bowl winners for two more years after signing a contract which makes him the highest-paid tight end.

While he stays with the Chiefs after signing a record-breaking extension, fans are curious to know who are the highest-paid tight ends this season in the league. Let's have a look at the top five highest earners in this position.

Highest paid tight ends in 2024 NFL

Tight ends are an important part of any squad where they protect their sides from being the blockers to dynamic playmakers. They act as an integral part of the league franchises. While Travis Kelce has extended his contract to stay with the Chiefs, looking at the highest-paid tight ends this season.

Travis Kelce

As mentioned before, Travis Kelce has become the highest-paid tight end after signing a two-year extension until 2027 with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl winner will be earning $34.25 million with $17 million fully guaranteed for this season while more will be guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 NFL season.

Darren Waller

New York Giants’ Darren Waller enlists his name at the second spot of the highest-paid tight ends. The 31-year-old earns $17 million per year. He had extended his $51 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 while the following years, the Giants acquired him as their third-round pick at the 2023 NFL Draft.

T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson sealed the deal of $66,000,000 with the Minnesota Vikings last year in August until 2028 which allows the tight end with an average annual salary of $16.5 million.

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle signed a five-year-long $75 million deal with the franchise in 2020 making him earn $15 million this season as his base salary. Additionally, he can count on $21.956 million against the cap. He received a $18 million signing bonus in addition to $40 million in guarantees while his salary in 2021 and 2022 were fully guaranteed.

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Goedert is No. 5 on the list of the highest-paid tight ends in 2024 with an average annual salary of $14.25 million. He had extended his $57,000,000 contract for four years with the franchise back in 2021 until 2025

