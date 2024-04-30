Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam movie gets THESE 2 Bollywood actors on board?

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are finally joining hands once again after years since their first film, Nayakan. As the buzz around the film has been on a high ever since it was announced, it seems that the new cast of actors only adds more excitement to the ambitious project.

As per a recent report, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal have joined the shooting of the upcoming movie starring Kamal Haasan. Both the Bollywood actors are said to be playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Bollywood’s Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal join Thug Life

The exciting project has been making a name for itself ever since it was announced last year. Moreover, it is said that both Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are currently shooting for the film in Delhi. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR have also joined them to shoot combination scenes together.

Furthermore, the shoot of the film is expected to go on until next month in Delhi, after which the crew will be shifting to their new schedule. Interestingly, Silambarasan TR was not initially supposed to play a role in Thug Life.

As announced by the makers earlier, actor Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play a major role in the movie. However, due to the recent election campaign of Kamal Haasan, the shooting schedule was delayed, with the actor having to opt out of the project. As a result, Silambarasan TR replaced him in the film.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is an upcoming action drama helmed by Mani Ratnam, with the actor co-writing the script. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles. Marking their second collaboration since 1987, the duo joined hands together for a highly anticipated movie, with AR Rahman crafting the music.

With the shoot underway right now, it is also rumored that the legendary actor will be playing a triple role in the movie. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet unknown.

