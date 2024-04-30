Ferrari forbade Kim Kardashian from purchasing a new vehicle for the remainder of her life. This is the long-running rumor that keeps getting stronger. According to Kim Kardashian, she is a "car girl." It's true that her garage resembles a car show. She drives a lot of different brands of cars, including a Bentley Continental, a Lamborghini, a Cybertruck, a couple of Rolls-Royces, and Maybachs.

She acknowledged that she loves to drive and would detest being driven around. Who can blame her with a fleet of such opulent and high-performance vehicles?

However, it appears that she and Ferrari have not been on the best of terms for more than ten years. She was last spotted behind the wheel of a Ferrari in 2012. Furthermore, she hadn't purchased it for herself. She claimed to have gotten the 458 Italia from a businessman in Malaysia.

Kim Kardashian's complicated relationship with Ferrari

There is a rumor that Jho Taek Low, a businessman who is believed to be involved in fraud and corruption, initially promised Kim a horse-drawn carriage when she was invited to his wedding in 2011. In Los Angeles, what would she do with a carriage? Rather, Kim requested a white Ferrari. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

According to a report by Bloomberg, she was later questioned by US authorities over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scam, which also featured Jho Low. The FBI records were turned over to US prosecutors and then made public.

Advertisement

Uncertainty surrounds the fate of Kim's Ferrari, but one thing is certain: she no longer owns it. However, her name appeared on an unofficial blacklist of individuals that the Maranello, California-based company allegedly forbade from ever purchasing a new Ferrari.

There were also well-known faces like Floyd Mayweather, 50 Cent, and Justin Bieber. Everyone is aware that Justin Bieber had his Ferrari customized before bidding it up for sale. However, the Italian automaker never disclosed the precise rationale behind prohibiting all of these superstars. Moreover, Ferrari never acknowledged the restriction in writing.

Ferrari's policy on special editions and Kim Kardashian's car choices

According to Spanish daily Marca, Ferrari explained the issue in 2022 and declared that the brand did not prohibit any buyer. Kim is thus able to purchase replicas bearing the Prancing Horse in series manufacture. However, she will not be able to buy the special editions with restricted production.

The Italians released a statement saying, "Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions."

Despite not being able to purchase a limited-edition Ferrari, Kim Kardashian still has a wide selection of other luxurious vehicles, including Tesla Cybertrucks, Maybachs, Rolls-Royces, and Lamborghinis.

The billionaire, 43, drove her new Cybertruck to Starbucks, sparking outrage because it appeared to be a staged advertisement. The public relations move aimed to help Starbucks recover from a $11 billion loss amid global boycott calls.

ALSO READ: What Brings Kim Kardashian To The White House? Meeting With Kamala Harris Explained