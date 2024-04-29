3 saree styles of Mahira Khan that are a masterclass in grace and glamor for your next ethnic look

Beauty from beyond the border, Mahira Khan knows how to exude glamor with her stunning ethnic looks. The leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raaes proves that sarees are not just for traditional occasions but can also be rocked with modern twists and details!

Whether it's experimenting with colors, silhouettes, or quirky prints, she never fails to impress with her versatile saree choices. Dive into a world of unbound elegance as we decode Mahira Khan's top 3 saree looks, one stunning drape at a time!

Mahira Khan channels noir power in a timeless black saree

In a world of fleeting trends, some classics never go out of style. A black look, as well executed as this saree, is instantly iconic. A reflection of restrained glamor, the sleek silk saree is from Mahira’s fashion brand.

The saree is accentuated with chunri work, and the blouse is detailed with piping, all in pristine white against the stunning black silk. The actress styled the look with solid gold hoops and oversized bangles.

The beauty of black sarees lies in their ability to exude confidence. So, whether you're looking for a statement piece for a glam affair or simply embracing the elegance of six yards for everyday wear, take a cue from Mahira’s minimal black silk saree that blends tradition with modernity.

Mahira’s sorbet yellow and rose-pink saree is straight out of summer dream

For an event in Dubai, the Pakistani actress mesmerized her fans in a sunkissed yellow and rose pink saree by Masaba. The raw silk saree featured the designer’s signature joy-inspiring floral print, embellished with golden Gota stripes and a scalloped neckline. Mahira complemented her saree with pearly oversized traditional studs and emerald green bangles.

You can’t help but smile at this burst of happy hues. If you seek stunning saree looks for summer, don’t be shy to play with a vibrant color palette like Mahira.

Mahira Khan steals the show in six yards of champagne gold

When Mahira Khan and Faraz Manan collaborate, magic happens! Expect haute couture that oozes glamor and luxury. The actress looks like a princess from a fairytale in this stunning saree that flows like golden liquid champagne.

The saree is paired with a heavily sequinned halter-neck blouse. The sensual strappy back and intricate embroidery detail at the border add to this swoon-worthy saree. Mahira styles this slinky look with glimmering solitaire earrings.

This enchanting ethnic look is bound to dazzle at your next soiree. Let its shimmering allure be your guide to stealing the spotlight.

Whether you’re looking to make power moves draped in iconic black, capture hearts with candy hues or be the chicest centre of attention at parties, these top 3 saree styles by Mahira Khan are your blueprint for trendsetting traditional looks for the season.

Which of Mahira’s saree looks is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

