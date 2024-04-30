Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, and more cut cake, celebrate at Queen of Tears wrap-up party; WATCH

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles concluded its run on April 28, with record-breaking viewership ratings. To celebrate the success, the cast and crew attended a wrap-up party, immersing themselves in a delightful time. Some snippets from the event have been shared on social media, sparking joy amongst the drama’s fans.

Queen of Tears' cast and crew celebrate by cutting cake in final wrap-up party

On April 29, actress Jang Yoon Ju, who plays the role of Kim Soo Hyun’s sister in Queen of Tears shared a compiled video on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at some behind-the-scenes titbits and moments from the wrap-up party. From the lead pair cutting cake to all the major cast posing together, the adorable moments have the internet rejoicing the drama’s wild success.

Check out Jang Yoon Ju’s video featuring the Queen of Tears’ wrap-up party scenes:

Find out more about Queen of Tears

Since its highly-anticipated premiere on March 9, Queen of Tears had a successful run and finally concluded it on April 28, 2024. The show earned exceptional applause from K-drama watchers, evidenced by its record-breaking viewership landing the drama as the highest-rated in tvN's history.

Penned by Crash Landing on You’s writer Park Ji Eun, Queen of Tears narrates a miraculous love story of Queens Group’s chaebol heiress Hong Hae In, and a legal director of her conglomerate, Baek Hyun Woo. Despite coming from a significantly contrasting background, both end up falling in love and getting married to each other.

However, years after their lavish wedding, the couple goes through a marital crisis, until the the flowers of romance bloom again between them, changing the tide of the story. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won respectively embody the characters of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, leaving viewers swooning over their extraordinary chemistry.

Park Sung Hoon portrays quite an antagonist role, transforming into a cunning and mysterious investor with close ties with the Queens Group. In addition, Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin respectively portray Hong Soo Cheol (Hong Hae In’s brother) and his wife Cheon Da Hye. The additional cast boasts a talent influx of Kim Do Hyun, Jang Yoon Ju, Moon Tae Yu, and more.

Aside from the star-studded cast, Queen of Tears also stunned the viewers with outstanding cameo entries featuring Song Joong Ki, Oh Jung Se, and more.

