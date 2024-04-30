Raveena Tandon has always been a fashion icon to watch out for. The stylish diva has been making her mark in Bollywood since the 90s, and now, she is back with a bang, and like wine, her fashion game just keeps getting finer. Her exceptional ensembles prove that age is just a number. On top of that, Raveena advocates sustainable fashion, and she definitely practices what she preaches! She recently wore a stunning metallic red saree which was made out of recyclable material.

Raveena Tandon left onlookers speechless in a metallic red saree:

The 90's star knows just how to turn heads with her fabulous fashion choices and her recent metallic red Maheshwari Silk saree was proof of the same. This classy piece, handcrafted purely from sustainable recyclable material, was created by Vaishali S Couture, and came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,22,000.

The pre-draped piece of ethnic allure, created with unique handmade Maheshwari was a deliberate thought-provoking attempt by the K.G.F: Chapter 2 actress. She talked about the importance of recognizing the effects of global warming.

Raveena Tandon’s sustainable look was all things inspiring:

The Welcome To The Jungle actress further paired this beautiful saree with a matching halter-neck blouse with a unique floral-inspired ruffled design and a deep neckline that elevated the whole ensemble. She also went with a back-combed high bun with a side flick along with minimalistic gold accessories to elevate Raveena Tandon's look.

The undeniably gorgeous statement-worthy piece was wrapped around the diva’s frame with well-formed pleats. Even her makeup look, with a radiant base and nude lipstick, was a great choice. and we’re totally taking notes.

Raveena Tandon’s saree game is flawless:

The 90’s diva has always been a true fashion queen, and this is especially true for her saree game. She has, time and again, served fierce saree looks. Be it her beautiful bright yellow saree or her nature-inspired silver drape, we absolutely love her flawless display of ethnic elegance.

So, what did you think of Raveena Tandon’s classy look? Are you feeling inspired to give sustainability a go? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

