Taylor Swift Makes History As First Artist To Occupy Top 14 Spots On Billboard Hot 100 Chart; Fortnight Leads Way

When Swifties claimed that Taylor Swift is the entire music industry, they weren't exaggerating. The Billboard Hot 100 chart, the most coveted measure of a musician's success, is now proof of it.

On the said chart, Taylor Swift achieved one of the biggest record-shattering weeks in history, as she claimed the top 14 positions on the survey dated May 4. All 14 songs are from Swift’s latest double album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, with Fortnight ft. Post Malone leading the way.

Taylor Swift is also the only artist to have previously dominated the entire top 10 — thanks to her 2022 album Midnights, led by the record’s Anti-Hero. In addition to Swift's 12th Hot 100 No. 1 track with Fortnight, all 31 songs from the deluxe version of TTPD, plus Cruel Summer from Lover, also secured spots on the Hot 100 list this week.

The Hot 100 combines all genres of U.S. streaming (official audio and video), radio airplay, and sales data, with sales data accounting for the purchase of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers, per Billboard.

All 14 of Taylor Swift's songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

No. 1—Fortnight

No. 2: Down Bad

No. 3: I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

No. 4: The Tortured Poets Department

No. 5: So Long, London

No. 6: My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

No. 7: But Daddy, I Love Him

No. 8: Florida!!! Ft. Florence + The Machine

No. 9: Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

No. 10: Guilty as Sin?

No. 11: Fresh Out the Slammer

No. 12: Loml

No. 13: The Alchemy

No. 14: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

Fortnight's Rise to the Top of Billboard Hot 100 Explored

Fortnight, the only single to get a music video on Swift’s 31-track dual album and the leader of Swift's aforementioned Hot 100 domination, drew 76.2 million official streams and 31.1 million radio airplay. Swift is now tied with Madonna and The Supremes in terms of most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100. Among female music artists, the pop titan is only behind Mariah Carey and Rihanna, who have 19 and 13 No. 1s, respectively.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's Impressive Collection of 12 Hot 100 No. 1 Hits

Fortnight Ft. Post Malone from TTPD

Is It Over Now? Taylor’s Version [From the Vault] from 1989

Cruel Summer from Lover

Anti-Hero from Midnights

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) from Red

Willow from Evermore

Cardigan from Folklore

Look What You Made Me Do from Reputation

Bad Blood by. Kendrick Lamar from 1989

Blank Space from 1989

Shake It Off from 1989

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together from Red

Taylor Swift thanked her fans for the massive success of TTPD

Swift took to social media on Sunday, April 28, to thank her fans for “listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets” into their lives.

“My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album. 2.6 million (album units - a metric used by Billboard to measure the popularity of an album) ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?” the songstress wrote on X before adding, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour, but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough.”

May 9th is when Taylor Swift returns her focus to her ongoing Eras Tour, where fans hope she will incorporate the newly launched TTPD tracks into her colossal set.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Continues Her Record-Breaking Streak With TTPD in the UK; See New Record She Claimed