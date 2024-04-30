Taylor Swift Makes History As First Artist To Occupy Top 14 Spots On Billboard Hot 100 Chart; Fortnight Leads Way
The remarkable feat showcases Swift's unparalleled impact on the music industry and solidifies her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.
When Swifties claimed that Taylor Swift is the entire music industry, they weren't exaggerating. The Billboard Hot 100 chart, the most coveted measure of a musician's success, is now proof of it.
On the said chart, Taylor Swift achieved one of the biggest record-shattering weeks in history, as she claimed the top 14 positions on the survey dated May 4. All 14 songs are from Swift’s latest double album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, with Fortnight ft. Post Malone leading the way.
Taylor Swift is also the only artist to have previously dominated the entire top 10 — thanks to her 2022 album Midnights, led by the record’s Anti-Hero. In addition to Swift's 12th Hot 100 No. 1 track with Fortnight, all 31 songs from the deluxe version of TTPD, plus Cruel Summer from Lover, also secured spots on the Hot 100 list this week.
The Hot 100 combines all genres of U.S. streaming (official audio and video), radio airplay, and sales data, with sales data accounting for the purchase of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers, per Billboard.
All 14 of Taylor Swift's songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week
- No. 1—Fortnight
- No. 2: Down Bad
- No. 3: I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
- No. 4: The Tortured Poets Department
- No. 5: So Long, London
- No. 6: My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
- No. 7: But Daddy, I Love Him
- No. 8: Florida!!! Ft. Florence + The Machine
- No. 9: Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
- No. 10: Guilty as Sin?
- No. 11: Fresh Out the Slammer
- No. 12: Loml
- No. 13: The Alchemy
- No. 14: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
Fortnight's Rise to the Top of Billboard Hot 100 Explored
Fortnight, the only single to get a music video on Swift’s 31-track dual album and the leader of Swift's aforementioned Hot 100 domination, drew 76.2 million official streams and 31.1 million radio airplay. Swift is now tied with Madonna and The Supremes in terms of most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100. Among female music artists, the pop titan is only behind Mariah Carey and Rihanna, who have 19 and 13 No. 1s, respectively.
Taylor Swift's Impressive Collection of 12 Hot 100 No. 1 Hits
- Fortnight Ft. Post Malone from TTPD
- Is It Over Now? Taylor’s Version [From the Vault] from 1989
- Cruel Summer from Lover
- Anti-Hero from Midnights
- All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) from Red
- Willow from Evermore
- Cardigan from Folklore
- Look What You Made Me Do from Reputation
- Bad Blood by. Kendrick Lamar from 1989
- Blank Space from 1989
- Shake It Off from 1989
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together from Red
Taylor Swift thanked her fans for the massive success of TTPD
Swift took to social media on Sunday, April 28, to thank her fans for “listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets” into their lives.
“My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album. 2.6 million (album units - a metric used by Billboard to measure the popularity of an album) ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?” the songstress wrote on X before adding, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour, but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough.”
May 9th is when Taylor Swift returns her focus to her ongoing Eras Tour, where fans hope she will incorporate the newly launched TTPD tracks into her colossal set.
