Watch: Viral Video of Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan Side by Side Dunking on the Suns Shows How Eerily Similar They Are

Anthony Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA right now and with every passing game, he proves to us why. The Ant-Man was on fire in the series against the Phoenix and that got him praise from everyone as well as more comparisons with Michael Jordan.

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially eliminated the Phoenix Suns from the playoffs with a 122-116 victory led by Anthony Edwards' 40 points. As if he wasn't receiving enough credit already, he's starting to hear more comparisons to Michael Jordan after dominating against Phoenix to send them home for the offseason much earlier than they would have preferred.

What’s the viral clip all about?

Edwards, one of the game's brightest young stars, was practically unstoppable for the Timberwolves in this series as he averaged 31 points, collected 8 rebounds, and dished out 6.3 assists per game. Although Edwards is accustomed to being compared to Jordan, fans are going crazy over the comparison as Minnesota advances to the second round of the playoffs and they see a viral side-by-side video of Jordan and Edwards dunking on the Suns.

Similar Playing Style to Jordan

Jordan and Edwards have a similar playing style, and many fans think Edwards looks a lot like the former star guard for the Chicago Bulls. Because of this, many fans now hold the absurd conspiracy theory that Edwards is Jordan's long-lost son.

However, after his complete dominance over the Suns, Jordan comparisons started to surface everywhere, particularly after the compilation of this video. Although Edwards is far away from reaching the heights of what Jordan achieved, there is a belief that if he keeps playing the way he is playing right now, he will be winning a lot of championships in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking like a brilliant team and Edwards will hope that he can lead them to their first-ever championship this season.

