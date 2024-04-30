BTS' V is first and only K-soloist to win The Fact Music Award twice with Slow Dancing, FRI(END)S in Best Music category

BTS member V added another achievement to his name on April 29, winning The Fact Music Awards in the seasonal Best Music category for his latest English single, FRI(END)S. Remarkably, this marks his second win in this category, with his song Slow Dancing securing the Best Music Fall award at The Fact Music Awards last year.

V now holds the distinction of being the first and only K-pop solo artist to receive a seasonal Best Music category award at the TMA. This is an incredible feat achieved by him.

BTS’ V wins The Fact Music Awards' Best Music category twice

The BTS vocalist made waves with the release of his debut solo album, Layover, in September 2023, featuring the title track Slow Dancing. Despite his military service, he delighted fans by dropping his latest song, FRI(END)S, on March 15, 2024.

The song FRI(END)S dominated international music charts, claiming the top spot on iTunes charts in numerous regions. It even made its debut on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking V's highest-charting solo song on the chart.

With the support of fans' votes, FRI(END)S secured a place in the top 20 of the Best Music Spring list alongside tracks like J-Hope's Neuron, PLAVE's WAY 4 LUV, n.SSign's Happy &, and more. As a result, V will be awarded the trophy for The 2024 Fact Music Award Best Music category representing the Spring season.

J-Hope's Neuron secured the second position, earning him the prize of having his advertisements displayed on a public bus for an entire month. Meanwhile, virtual group PLAVE claimed the third position and will have their advertisement showcased at the Gangnam Shinnonhyeon Station digital bus shelter for a month.

Watch FRI(END)S and Slow Dancing here-

More about FRI(END)S

The FRI(END)S music video unfolds the tale of a young man, portrayed by V, navigating through a world filled with blissful couples deeply in love. However, tragedy strikes unexpectedly in the first half of the video, as he loses his life in an accident.

As the narrative progresses, actress Ruby Sear enters the scene as V's love interest. Together, they portray a happy couple with beautiful chemistry. Interestingly, the couples surrounding them appear to be unhappy and irritated with each other, creating a striking contrast. The unique video portrays a contrasting loop and interestingly became an instant hit.

The music video for FRI(END)S rapidly exceeded 1 million views, emerging as the fastest video on YouTube to achieve this milestone in 2024. Additionally, FRI(END)S recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making it the first K-pop song in 2024 to achieve this feat. Furthermore, V joined his fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook as the third K-pop solo artist to spend 200 days on Spotify's Global Artists Chart.

