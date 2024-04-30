SEVENTEEN’s new anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE breaks first day sale records; sells over 2 million copies

SEVENTEEN the sensational boy band dropped their latest album a while ago and it has already begun breaking records. 17 IS RIGHT HERE is SEVENTEEN’s compilation album and it has successfully broken the record for highest sales entering the top 5 of the top 100 first-day sales.

SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE sells over 2 million copies on the first day

SEVENTEEN dropped their highly awaited anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) to a surge of cheers from fans around the world. The release was accompanied by a dark and futuristic music video for the title track Maestro.

The album 17 IS RIGHT HERE’s release is now a day old and Hanteo(music sales chart) has calculated the numbers of its first day sales. The album has broken big records to enter the top 5 in the list of top-selling K-pop albums.

In real-time, it was reported before Hanteo's calculation that 17 IS RIGHT HERE has sold 1.68 million copies. As for Hanteo's official first-day sales numbers, SEVENTEEN's 17 IS RIGHT HERE sold 2,260,906 albums in the first 24 hours of its release. The album became the fifth best-selling K-pop album of all time in first-day sales.

The top spots are secured by BTS, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN themselves. The top two spots are taken by SEVENTEEN’s FML and Seventeenth Heaven. The third spot is taken by BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 and the fourth by Stray Kids’ 5 STAR. The fifth position is now secured by 17 IS RIGHT HERE.

More about 17 IS RIGHT HERE

SEVENTEEN is the K-pop boy band who are known for their captivating tunes and concepts. With 13 members, 3 units that together make 1 team, SEVENTEEN is one of the most influential K-pop presences at the moment.

The members of SEVENTEEN will soon begin their military enlistments before they plan to drop two albums this year. 17 IS RIGHT HERE is the first album, an anthology album with 4 new tracks and other top songs compiled by the team.



