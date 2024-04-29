Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo to lead upcoming noir drama Project Y

Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo will be leading the much-awaited noir drama Project Y which is expected to initiate filming in the second half of 2024. Han So Hee is known for her roles in dramas like Nevertheless and Gyeongseong Creature. Jeon Jong Seo has been featured in the critically acclaimed film Buring and and the ongoing romance comedy Wedding Impossible.

Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo confirmed for noir K-drama Project Y

Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo will be taking on the main roles in the upcoming Project Y. The drama is set in Gangnam and tells the story of two friends who steal 8 billion won worth of gold and go untraced. It explores the friendship between the two women.

The project is being directed by Lee Hwan who is also known for Park Hwa Young and Young Adult Matters. The drama is scheduled to start filming in the second half of 2024.

More about Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature. The actress will be taking on the lead role in the drama Dotgabi which is a fantasy action. Her LGBTQ+ film Heavy Snow is also scheduled to release soon. Han So Hee was involved in a dating scandal involving Ryu Jun Yeol. The two announced their breakup within a few weeks of making their relationship public.

Jeon Jong Seo made her debut in 2018 with the hit film Burning. Her first appearance in a drama was with Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 1 and Part 2. She took the lead in the 2022 drama Bargain. The actor will also be appearing in the main role in the upcoming 2024 historical drama Queen Woo.

