9 best pool party outfits inspired by celebs like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor to make a stylish splash

Summer has arrived, and when the sun is shining bright and the water is inviting, it’s time to slip into something fabulous for that pool party you have been eagerly waiting for.

Whether it’s a chic gathering at a rooftop pool or a laid-back backyard bash, the pool party outfits you choose will ensure that you remain the center of attention because pool parties are all about fun, sun, and of course, fabulous fashion!

If you are looking for ideas to help you look stylish and stay comfortable while you soak up the sun, draw inspiration from 9 Bollywood celebrities to make a splash at your next gathering.

Bright crochet co-ord set to make a splash

Summers are meant for bright colors, so if you wear a crochet co-ord set like Sara Ali Khan to your pool party in a vibrant hue, you are sure to make a splash and turn heads. Choose a cropped crochet top with intricate detailing and pair it with a skirt featuring a flowy silhouette for a flattering look. Consider a mini length that's perfect for a pool party. Complete your ensemble with strappy sandals or espadrilles in a neutral tone to keep the focus on your outfit.

Corset dress

A corset dress can be a sexy pick for your pool party look. You can take cues from Ananya Panday. Opt for a white corset dress with a structured bodice to accentuate your curves and create a flattering silhouette. The corset dress will keep your pool dress fun and flirty. Opt for a delicate jewelry such as dainty necklaces and stud earrings to add touch of sparkle, and for footwear, you can pick cowboy boots or gladiator sandals.

Ribbed white dress

A white ribbed long dress, like the one Janhvi Kapoor has posted a picture of, can be a stylish choice for a pool party. You can choose a dress in a lightweight fabric and breathable material that is neither too tight nor to lose. Look for subtle details like a ribbed texture, side slits, or a halter neckline, or even cutouts that add visual interest to the dress. You can pair the dress with minimal jewelry and metallic sandals or shoes. Consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for a cool look.

Scarf dress

If you are looking for something different for a chic poolside look, your search will end with a scarf dress like Rakul Preet Singh’s. You can choose a scarf dress made from a lightweight and breathable fabric like chiffon or silk. This will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

Vibrant and eye-catching prints work well for pool parties as they reflect a fun vibe. So, if your dress also stays in the same print, it would be great. Pair the scarf dress with stylish yet practical footwear like strappy sandals. You can also cover it up with a sheer shrug if you like. It can become your perfect pool party dress.

Floral Dress

Floral prints and the summer season go hand in hand, making a floral dress like Mouni’s is an excellent choice for both summers and pool parties. The ideal floral dress should have a relaxed silhouette, whether it's a maxi or midi length. With such a dress, you can pair hoop earrings or choose stylish sunglasses.

Bright maxi dress

A strappy, colorful maxi dress is the perfect choice for a vibrant and playful pool party look. Taking cues from style queen Alia Bhatt, you’ll definitely turn heads. Opt for a maxi dress in bright, eye-catching colors or bold prints such as tropical prints, floral patterns, or geometric patterns. It will add flirtiness and summer flair to your party look. You can pair the maxi dress with strappy sandals, wedges, or even a bucket hat or straw hat.

Sarong Skirt and bralette

A sarong skirt and bralette can make for a comfortable attire for a pool party, and if you are not convinced, take inspiration from Kiara. A sarong skirt in a fun or vibrant color can make you feel comfortable, and you can pair it with a bralette in the same color. You can also mix and match. Consider adding accessories like a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, a statement necklace, or a straw tote bag to carry your essentials. For footwear, you can opt for sandals or flip flops.

Classic tank top and denim shorts

Like Katrina Kaif, you can also opt for classics for a pool party because they never go out of style. You can choose a strappy tank top in shades of blue, black, white, or grey to add a pop of color. Pair the tank top with denim shorts in a medium wash for a casual and relaxed vibe. Opt for a high-waisted style.you can also layer your tank top with a flowy shirt having fun print.

With this pool party outfit, you can opt for comfortable footwear like slide sandals or flip-flops that you can easily slip on and off by the poolside. With this outfit, you can choose a jute bag or a nice tote bag in a complementary color. Since it's a pool party, you can bring along a lightweight cover-up or kimono to throw on over your outfit when you're not in the water.

Skirt and bralette top

If you're invited to your BFF's annual pool party or throwing one yourself, one thing's for sure: you need a knockout outfit, and Alaya F's skirt or bralette top could be that killer outfit. You can wear a long or mid-length skirt with a slit that shows a bit of leg and keeps you comfortable. You can either opt for a matching set with both the skirt and bralette in the same color or pattern for a cohesive look. Alternatively, you can mix and match different colors or prints for a more eclectic and playful vibe. With this outfit, you can pair stacked necklaces or a floppy hat for added style.

When it comes to pool party outfits, there are endless possibilities to express your style while staying chic and comfortable. Whether it's a floral ensemble like Kiara’s floral dress or a classic look like Katrina's, the key is to remain confident. From strappy tops with denim shorts to crochet co-ord sets and colorful maxi dresses, there’s something for everyone to make a splash at the poolside festivities. Don’t forget to match your outfit with key accessories like sunglasses, hats, or jewelry. After all, pool parties are all about having fun under the sun while looking effortlessly stylish!

