Kajol Devgan is Bollywood royalty and her saree game is legendary. But it's her sequined sarees that truly elevate her ethnic fashion to another level. From glamorous red carpets to festive celebrations, Kajol knows how to rock a sequin saree with unmatched grace and poise. Well, it’s time to sparkle and shine like the fashion queen.

So, let’s take a closer and more detailed glance at 5 fiery and fabulous sarees worn by Kajol Devgan that made a case for the Do Patti actress’ fashion ethnic superiority.

5 times Kajol rendered us speechless in her sequined sarees:

The stylish mint green magic:

The Dilwale actress always knows how to turn heads in the most mesmerizing and magical drapes. One such occasion was her recent statement-worthy mint-green saree which was thoroughly laden with sequins. This spectacular piece from Itrh, worth Rs. 1,20,200, was exactly what dreams are made of. She paired it with a matching blouse with a sultry sweetheart neckline, and we’re all things obsessed.

The gorgeous golden glamor:

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress knows just how to up the glam quotient for every event and occasion with her flawless and fabulous saree game. This was proven recently when the queen wore a stunning golden-hued sequined Manish Malhotra saree that was all things stylish and shiny. This was paired with a matching halter-necked blouse with a backless design with beautifully and delicately layered beads.

The pretty pink piece:

The Trial actress and Manish Malhotra are a match made in fashion heaven, and their display of fashion fabulousness always makes us swoon. One such instance was when the diva attended Manish Malhotra’s 18th-anniversary fashion show while wearing a blingy sequin-laden saree with various pretty hues of pink. It was paired with a matching blouse with sleek straps and a deep as well as alluring neckline.

The shimmery white drape:

The Salaam Venky actress always knows just what to wear for every occasion. She made a case for sequined drapes in a jaw-dropping white saree at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reception. For this occasion, she wore a white sequined saree which was beautifully paired with a contrasting black sequin blouse. She also accessorized her statement piece with silver earrings and shiny embellished bangles.

The black and red elegance:

The Lust Stories 2 actress is a fashion genius, and her ethnic wear game is visible proof of the same. She recently wore a bewitching black drape which was proof of the same. This red and black-hued ombre saree was just all things incomparable and divine. The piece’s well-pleated black sequined flower embellishments and her black sultry blouse made us feel super inspired.

So, are you feeling inspired to add some bling factor to your ethnic wear wardrobe, for the upcoming summer celebrations?

Which one of Kajol’s sarees is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

