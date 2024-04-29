Summer has arrived and along with it comes the desire to dress in a stylish and fabulous manner, while still staying cool. This can be a bit challenging when it comes to ethnic fashion, but Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood's top fashion icon, manages to flawlessly rock classy Anarkali suits. Her latest fashion statement has left us completely mesmerized.

The Crew actress recently showcased her ethnic charm in a stunning ivory and gold outfit that perfectly blended trendy and traditional elements. Let's take a look at her stylish OOTD for some summer-ready inspiration for ethnic wear.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s white and gold ethnic outfit was flawless:

The Buckingham Murders star consistently nails her fashion game with every fabulously fierce outfit she picks. Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest ivory and gold ensemble showcased her fashion talent. Rocking the most beautiful Anarkali suit, she embodied ethnic grace. Showing off traditional charm, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress proved that this classic look is here to stay. Taking notes for sure! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The round neckline added a touch of sophistication and style to the outfit. The fitted shape of the kurta also emphasized the diva's enviable curves. The calf-length kurta, adorned with a gold yoke and elegant pleats, looked stunning on the Jab We Met actress. It was paired with ankle-length pants that were both comfortable and chic.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ethnic ensemble was all things alluring:

Kareena paired her outfit with a graceful ivory dupatta adorned with gold embroidery. The delicate tassels and matching edges added a touch of elegance to the ensemble. The serene and shimmery hue of the suit complemented her complexion beautifully, making it a perfect choice for modern divas attending summer weddings this celebratory season.

Her ethnic evening outfit was perfectly complemented by the Laal Singh Chaddha actress choosing to wear white traditional embellished juttis. The footwear's tone blended seamlessly with the overall stylish vibe of the ethnic outfit, creating a harmonious appeal. Additionally, her statement dramatic gold traditional earrings and matching rings caught our attention. The high bun paired with the radiant makeup look was undeniably the ideal choice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ethnic wear game is always on fleek:

Kareena has worn some of the most stylish ethnic ensembles. Whether it’s a statement-ready shimmery black, silver, and gold ombre sequined saree with a halter blouse, a femme, and fabulous floral-printed saree, or her elegant and alluring red-based kurta set with intricate gold traditional embroidery, she knows just how to turn heads with her ethnic fashion picks. Bebo’s elegant choices have always been on point.

So, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kajol's 5 saree looks remind us of her signature unforgettable on-screen presence