PIC: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 4th death anniversary: ‘Life can never be the same…’

It is an emotional day for the Kapoor family as today, April 30, marks the 4th death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Neetu Kapoor often shares pictures with her late husband and remembers the actor but today must be a difficult day for her as well.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of her with late husband and actor and also penned emotional lines remembering him.

Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Rishi Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely picture of her with Rishi Kapoor. In the snap, we can see the veteran actress look gorgeous in blue attire. Her straight hair, bright eyes, and million-dollar smile were the USP of the picture.

Beside her posed her late husband and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. He wore a blue suit with a tie and looked charming as ever. Sharing this picture, Neetu captioned it as, “4 years, for us life can never be the same without you.”

Check it out:

Fans showered the comment section with loads of love and everyone wrote that they miss the actor.

Riddhima Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her Instagram stories to share a cherished childhood picture with her dad, Rishi Kapoor. Alongside the endearing photo, she wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch."

Her husband, Bharat Sahni, also shared a family picture featuring himself, Riddhima, their daughter, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi ji, Neetu Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He wrote, "Thank you for all the memories. We miss you." Several others also joined in remembering the actor by sharing photos featuring him and the Do Dooni Chaar actress.

Neetu Kapoor reshared these on her account.

Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in the hearts of all his fans, family members and his friends.

