NCT’s Jaehyun is gearing up to make his big return as an actor yet again. The first poster for the upcoming movie, You Will Die in 6 Hours, has been released, creating anticipation among fans. The haunting atmosphere depicted in the image creates intrigue around the story and Jaehyun’s character as well.

On April 29, 2024, the official poster for You Will Die in 6 Hours featuring NCT’s Jaehyun has been released. The much-anticipated movie has managed to create excitement among fans with the image itself as this will be the K-pop idol’s first appearance on the big screen. Furthermore, the unique plot of the upcoming movie adds to the curiosity as everyone wonders how the story will develop.

Starring Jeong Jaehyun of NCT in the lead role alongside Park Ju Hyun and Kwak Shi Yang, the movie is adapted from the Japanese novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu by Takano Kazuaki. Directed by Lee Yoon Seok, the story follows an individual named Jun Woo who can see the future. He approaches Jeong Yun and reveals to her that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours on her 30th birthday. However, she does not believe his words and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Jeong Yun follows the informer to find out more about him and who her murderer could be. However, as she delves deeper into the case, she finds out that Jun Woo is linked to a series of murders. Consumed with confusion, she is now left with the question of whether he is her savior or the cause of her impending death. The movie is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

More about NCT's Jaehyun

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo. The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. Furthermore, he is also set to appear in the K-drama I Believe You, where he will be taking up the lead role.

