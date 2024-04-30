Babil Khan donates Rs 50,000 to NGO on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary; Man says, ‘Your support gives us…’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is one of the most humble actors from the current generation and we have noticed this on several occasions. The star kid often greets the paparazzi with such warmth and never hesitates in striking up a conversation with them and making them smile.

Not only the paparazzi, but Babil also makes sure none of his fans are disappointed by any of his acts. He walks that extra step to make their day. Well, one such thing happened recently at the airport where The Railway Men actor gave Rs 50,000 to a man who runs an NGO. Coincidentally, it was his late father’s death anniversary on the same day.

Babil Khan’s sweet gesture

Babil Khan was returning from his trip and was clicked by the paparazzi who were waiting for him. It was during his exit that he met a man who runs an NGO. This video and his interaction with the man was captured by a paparazzi page and it went viral in no time.

In the video, we can see Babil making a phone transaction and paying Rs 50,000 to the man who runs the NGO. He can be heard asking the man to not put his name under the donation and telling him to continue doing the good work.

Taking to the comments section of the paparazzi account that posted this video, the man who runs the NGO commented, “Dear Babil Khan, I can't thank you enough for your incredible support. Your generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai Village.”

He continued further by writing, “Your donation of 50K rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your kindness is making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thank you for being a shining example of compassion and empathy. Your support gives us hope for a better tomorrow.”

The man with the Instagram handle younickviral also shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “As I was preparing to return home after spending 24 days in Jahwar Mumbai Village, where I dedicated myself to assisting the community with their daily water struggles, I found myself without any savings left. It was then that your kindness shone through like a beacon of hope. Thank you @babil.i.k for your support.”

Check it out:

It was this morning that Babil Khan shared several unseen pictures of his late father and actor Irrfan Khan from the sets of his last film Angrezi Medium. Babil also shared his teachings about friendship and laughter and revealed that Homi Adajania was amongst the few who could make his father laugh in the end.

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil Khan has given us some memorable and remarkable characters in the past. He left everyone surprised with his brilliant acting in Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

Babil Khan was recently seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

