Uncle Samsik trailer: Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han team up to achieve same goal during turbulent 1960s; Watch

Uncle Samsik is a highly-anticipated drama starring Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han. The drama marks Parasite star Song Kang Ho's first series appearance. The story follows two very different people who come together to achieve the same industrial dream in 1960s Korea. Fans eagerly await the release as the brilliant star cast comes together for an exciting drama series.

Uncle Samsik trailer featuring Song Kang Ho and Byun Yo Han

On April 30, Disney+ released the trailer for their upcoming drama series Uncle Samsik. In the trailer, Song Kang Ho's character, Uncle Samsik, tells Byun Yo Han's character, Park Doo Chil, that he will help him achieve his dreams however possible. He promises him monetary help and strength. The two men team up to fulfill their dream of an industrial Korea in the 1960s, which were turbulent times for the country.

Uncle Samsik is loved by many but also hated by many. He has an enigmatic personality around whom there are many curiosities and mysteries. Watch the trailer below.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik is scheduled to release on May 15 and will be streaming on Disney+. There will be sixteen episodes in total, and two new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

Advertisement

The drama tells the story of two men and their bromance. It is set in a turbulent 1960s Korea that was facing war. Uncle Samsik is a man who fends for himself always and makes sure that he has three meals a day, even in a war-torn Korea. On the other hand, Kim San is an elite man from the Korean Military Academy. He is an idealistic person who wants to make Korea comfortable for all.

The project is written and directed by Shin Yeon Shick, who is also known for Cobweb, Cassiopeia, Dong Ju: The Portrait of a Poet, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 9 So Ji Sub’s movies and TV shows