The Undertaker Shares Bold Take On Cody Rhodes' WWE Character; Here’s What He Said

The Undertaker is rocking the headlines these days. From comparing AJ Styles to Shawn Michaels and even speaking about his appearance at WrestleMania 40, the Deadman has said it all in the past few days. The Phenom has now said something about Cody Rhodes, which might surprise WWE fans.

The Undertaker has stated that he gets heel vibes from Cody Rhodes. Yes, you heard it right. The American Nightmare, who is currently playing one of the biggest babyfaces of all time in WWE, appears as a heel to The Undertaker.

While speaking at his Six Feet Under Podcast, Taker said, “He’s got heel qualities; he gives me a heel vibe. I could see him very easily being smug, and, you know… better than that. I feel it in his character,” he said.



What do the fans say?

The Undertaker’s observation has left the WWE Universe divided. While one half feels that Cody doesn’t seem to be exhibiting heel qualities, the other half agrees with The Undertaker.

One fan said, "He's at the John Cena point of his career where he can't turn heel. Way to over with the crowd, especially the kids." Another said, "Heel vibes, where? His whole gimmick is about being positive and doing it for Dusty."

However, another section of fans do feel that what The Undertaker has said might be true, as previously, Cody Rhodes has played heel for a long time in his WWE career. One user wrote, “Cody Rhodes turning heel is an eventuality, but not while he still has the WWE title.” Another said, “Homelander heel Cody could be cool but he just made over a million dollars selling merch and I don’t think fans could actually boo him.”

A third user wrote, “Once he’s done the baby face era. He could create a heel faction and repeat the cycle of a killer heel with charisma. He can strengthen his power just like what Roman Reigns did. Be the person he thought he would never be.”



The Undertaker and the fans as well are entitled to opinions, but it doesn’t appear that WWE Creatives would turn Cody into a heel, especially now that he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

For at least 2 years, Cody Rhodes will be playing the face before he turns heel. The American Nightmare is poised to face AJ Styles at Backlash.