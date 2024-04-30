New Hallmark Movie Branching Out Rounds Up Diverse Cast

Hallmark Channel is known for its family friendly movies which appeal to a wide demographic. The channel is coming out with a new movie titled Branching Out that is going to add to the large catalog of such family friendly films on the Hallmark Channel.

Who is in the cast of the Hallmark movie Branching Out?

The cast of Branching Out includes some known as well as new faces from the acting world. The cast is led by Sarah Drew, who plays Amelia. The actress previously played Hannah Rogers in the WB series Everwood.

Before that, her most famous role was as Dr. April Kepner in Grey’s Anatomy which she initially played from 2009-2018 and then reprised in 2021-2022.

Juan Pablo Di Pace is playing the role of T.J., who is the male lead of the Branching Out. His previous credits include Survival Island and Mamma Mia!, though his most famous role was as Fernando in Fuller House which he played from 2016 to 2020.

Rounding out the lead cast is newcomer Cora Bella, who makes her debut in a TV movie as Ruby in Branching Out.

Apart from this, regular TV actors like Kaley McCormack, Andrew Diaz, Mia Marina along with many others round up the whole cast.

What is the story of Branching Out?

The main story of Branching Out revolves around Amelia and her daughter Ruby. Amelia has raised Ruby alone for the past 10 years but now as Ruby starts going to school, she starts to develop some questions about her family heritage courtesy of a school assignment.

With the help of a DNA test Ruby comes to know that her real father lives quite close to her own home. Her real father turns out to be the guitarist TJ Cruz. The rest of the film revolves around Ruby’s search for her own heritage as well as Amelia and T.J. discovering their love for each other as well as the importance of family.

With Branching Out, Hallmark offers another family friendly and heartwarming movie that is going to stir the heartstrings of the audience. The film is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on April 27th at 8:00 PM (ET/PT).

