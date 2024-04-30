Alia Bhatt brings casual fashion to football field in striped shirt paired with shorts and cap

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are known as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. They were spotted on April 29 cheering from the stands at the semi-final match of the Indian Super League in Mumbai. The duo, known for their acting prowess on screen, took some time off their busy schedules to enjoy a thrilling football match.

Even though Alia Bhatt was dressed in a casual outfit for the event, her ensemble had our attention. She looked like the perfect spectator in her outfit, which had the girlies taking notes on how to dress for sporty events! Let’s break down her breezy look for you.

Alia Bhatt’s easygoing and comfy outfit

For the match, The Highway actress chose a white tank top as her base and layered a white shirt with stripes over it with the sleeves casually rolled up - a subtle nod to relaxation and leisure. The combination exuded a laid-back vibe, perfectly suited for the occasion, and she paired her shirt with beige shorts which added a touch of casual elegance. The shorts struck a balance between comfort and style. Their muted hue complemented the crispness of the white ensemble, creating a cohesive look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

If you have a sports match scheduled on the calendar, an outfit like Alia will work perfectly fine. It will keep you cool and comfortable especially if the weather is warm. You can opt for it with a good pair of sneakers to move easily among the crowd.

On the other side, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is a huge fan of football, was seen wearing a white collared shirt paired with grey track pants, competing Alia's beauty with his own charm.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam

Accessorizing with subtle finesse, the Highway actress opted for minimalist jewelry - a delicate pair of golden earrings and golden finger rings. These understated accents served as a perfect complement to her outfit without overwhelming the outfit. To top it all off, Alia opted for a cap, to give her look a stylish and sporty twist.

Alia kept her makeup very simple and refreshing. She went for blushed cheeks and a light tint on her lips. She kept her base dewy and didn't apply any eyeliner or other makeup. Her hair was left straight and loose. The minimal makeup and accessories added a sporty charm to her overall cute outfit!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 5 celebrity-inspired easy-breezy dresses perfect for summer vacation season