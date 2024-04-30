Video Of Billy Joel And Ex-Wife Christie Brinkley Serenading To Uptown Girl Decades After Divorce Goes Viral; See Here

Nostalgia hit hard for the fans of Billy Joel. In a recently surfaced video on a social media platform, Billy Joel and his ex-wife Christie Brinkley were captured together.

This video has gone viral, as the moment comes decades after their divorce, and the two even donned a pretty big smile looking at each other. Let's have a look at this video and also know which song the Piano Man singer sang that made the gorgeous model smile.

Billy Joel’s recent concert

People who were witnessing the grand live performance of Billy Joel were already living a dream. Little did they know that there happened to be another huge surprise right around them, within the crowd.

Recently, when the We Didn’t Start the Fire singer was giving out a power-packed live act, the audience couldn't help but notice that his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, was present in the crowd as well.

And this moment was shown on a huge screen during the gig at Madison Square Garden.

One could witness Christie Brinkley grooving to the track that Billy Joel was singing on stage. The video that was uploaded on TikTok, showed the 70-year-old model watching her ex-husband give out a performance of the track that was originally meant for her.

The social media video showed Brinkley gazing from the crowd while Joel was singing Uptown Girl.

As per the text over the video, "Billy Joel wrote 'Uptown Girl' about his then-partner Christie Brinkley."

It also read, "Tonight she watched him sing the song he wrote about her to all of Madison Square Garden."

Further in the caption of the video, the uploader added, "40 years later, and your ex-man is still grinning at you like that while he sings the song he wrote about how rich and hot you are?"

His history with Christie Brinkley

Even after the years of their divorce, both Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel have remained on good terms. The two had tied the knot on March 23, 1985.

As a couple, they then welcomed their daughter Alexa in December of that same year. However, the two got divorced after spending ten great years with each other in August of 1994.

It is said that the 1983 hit Uptown Girl, although being worked on while Joel was in a relationship with supermodel Elle Macpherson, was originally dedicated to his wife, Brinkley, who was also the model to star in the music video of this global hit.

