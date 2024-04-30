Kevin Durant To Reunite With Steph Curry at Golden State Warriors Next Season? Insider Reveals

Kevin Durant might have been one of the top scorers in the history of the NBA but he hasn’t won a single NBA title since he left the Golden State Warriors. However, if a Warriors insider is to be believed, the idea of Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors again is beginning to take hold. Durant's recent struggles with the Phoenix Suns have piqued interest, and the Warriors need to improve their roster to contend for another NBA title.

According to Monte Poole, a Warriors insider, has recommended that Golden State look into acquiring Durant through trade. This might entail major roster adjustments, such as the probable departures of Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. The plan is to add a player with as much impact as Durant to capitalize on Stephen Curry's prime years.



What did Monte Poole say?

Poole said, “Trading for Durant now would require not only all parties signing off – that’s the thorniest part – but also substantial roster shuffling, beginning with the departures of Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. Before dismissing this as sheer folly, recall that few outside Warriors’ circle last summer imagined first-year general manager Mike Dunleavy and Lacob going after Chris Paul.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Jayson Tatum Really Say He’s Steph Curry’s “Proud Father” After Celtics Decimated Warriors? Find Out

Advertisement

Can a returning Durant turn the Warriors into Championship Contenders?

Durant's comeback has previously been greeted with enthusiasm from Curry and Draymond Green. Furthermore, Golden State CEO Joe Lacob has publicly questioned Durant's decision to sign-and-trade agreement with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 to leave the team.

The Warriors are trying to assemble a team that can contend for a championship this offseason, so Durant's possible return is becoming more and more appealing. Even though Durant consistently produced All-Star performances, the Suns' playoff run ended abruptly when the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the team.

Durant’s career after leaving the Warriors

Durant never looked like winning a championship since he left the Warriors. He played in teams with stars but never got close to winning an NBA championship. The highest expectation from him was when he played for the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden but that looked too many star names in a team without any balance.

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim