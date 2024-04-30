Watch: Jayson Tatum Posterizes Caleb Martin With Outrageous Dunk As Boston Takes 3–1 Lead in Series

Jayson Tatum may not be having a very explosive series against the Miami Heat in the playoffs, but in game 4 on Monday night, the superstar made his presence felt with an outrageous dunk over Caleb Martin, which has sent the NBA fans into a frenzy. Tatum didn’t have a great game by his standards, but he provided good support to Derrick White, who was the star of the show with 38 points, to help Boston take a 3-1 lead against the Heat.

When did the dunk happen in the game?

Boston had a comfortable 18-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum drove to the basket with 7:19 remaining in the game after guard Derrick White passed to him at the three-point line. He leaped straight over Caleb Martin, the Heat guard, and finished with a nasty poster dunk. When Tatum made that dunk, he was on 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for the game.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Jayson Tatum Really Say He’s Steph Curry’s “Proud Father” After Celtics Decimated Warriors? Find Out Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Celtics are not getting complacent

The Boston Celtics in the past have been criticized for being complacent when they face a team that’s not on their level. The Celtics are trying to win their first title in 16 years and are the firm favorites to do it. Miami Heat was going to be a tricky team to deal with even without Jimmy Butler and they made their case stronger by winning game 2 but Celtics are now just a game away from qualifying for the next round.

Advertisement

The likes of Tatum, White, and Brown have been performing at the highest level and Celtics fans will be hoping that their team comes home with the trophy. The Celtics will travel back to Boston for Game 5 against the Heat on Wednesday, May 1st, at 7:30 PM EST and will be looking to finish the series by winning the game.

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark Catches a Stray As Hawks Announcer Compares Jayson Tatum to Her for Continuous Complaining to Refs