TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s LOSER=LOVER achieves milestone by becoming group’s 7th MV to surpass 100 million views

TXT has achieved another remarkable milestone on YouTube. Their music video for LO$ER=LO♡ER has become their seventh to surpass 100 million views. Comprising five members—Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai—TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, made their debut on March 4, 2019, with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

TXT achieves milestone with LOSER=LOVER

At around midnight KST on April 30 (8:30 PM IST, April 29), TXT's music video for LO$ER=LO♡ER crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube. It achieved this milestone approximately two years, eight months, 12 days, and six hours after its release on August 17, 2021, at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST.

LO$ER=LO♡ER marks TXT's seventh music video to reach the 100 million views milestone, joining the ranks of CROWN, Blue Hour, Run Away, Cat & Dog, Sugar Rush Ride, and 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You).

Recently, on April 23, Billboard announced that minisode 3: TOMORROW continued its strong performance on the charts. Following its debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 last week, TXT became only the second K-pop artist ever to have 10 albums chart on the Billboard 200 and the second to achieve five different top 5 entries. This week, minisode 3: TOMORROW maintained its presence on the chart at No. 33.

Additionally, minisode 3: TOMORROW held its position at No. 1 on the World Albums chart for the second consecutive week. It also secured the No. 3 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart, while ranking at No. 7 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

More about TXT

TXT's initial commercial triumphs garnered them multiple new artist accolades, such as Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards, and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Notably, they became the first Korean boy band to both perform and headline at Lollapalooza, a prominent US music festival. As stated on their website, their name symbolizes five individuals uniting under a common dream to shape a brighter tomorrow.

