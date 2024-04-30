The Player 2 poster stars Song Seung Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo, and more; action comedy to premiere in June

The Player 2 is a much-anticipated drama starring Song Seung Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo and more which is all geared up to release in June. The drama revolves around a money heist by a team of people who take money from the rich who have sourced it illegally. Song Seung Hoon is known for his roles in Voice and Black Knight. Oh Yeon Seo has previously worked on projects like Cafe Minamdang and A Korean Odyssey.

The Player 2 poster featuring Song Seung Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo and more

On April 30, tvN released the poster of their upcoming drama The Player 2. Song Seung Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, and more will be taking on the lead roles in the drama. In the poster, the team of players stand confidently in front of a car and gets ready to steal money from the rich. The caption reads, 'If you put your trust, we will clean up the dirty rich'. See the poster below.

More about The Player 2

The tvN drama The Player 2 will be premiering on June 3. New episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday. There will be 12 episodes in total.

The project has been directed by Go Jae Hyun Cafe Minamdang and Dinner Mate along with the first season of Player. The main cast includes Song Seung Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon and Jang Gyu Ri.

The story revolves around people who are the best players in their fields. All of them have their specialities which are different from one another. They team up to fulfill their goal of getting money from the rich which they have gotten illegally. They are scammers, hackers, fighters, drivers and more and plan and execute con and heists.

The prequel, Player, aired from September 2018 to November 2018. The drama featured Song Seung Hoon, Krystal Jung, Kim Won Hae, Lee Si Eon and Tae Won Seok.

