Will Lakers Offer LeBron James New Contract and Pick Bronny in 2024 NBA Draft? Insider Reveals Next Season’s Plans

The season for LeBron James with the LA Lakers might have ended on a sour note after being thrashed by the Denver Nuggets but the Lakers owner Jeanie Buss wants to see LeBron James stay with the franchise and is even willing to draft Bronny James to make it a possibility.

What did Shams Charania say?

LeBron, who will select whether to exercise his $51.4 million player option for 2024–25 by June 29th, is wanted back by Buss and the Lakers, according to early Tuesday morning reports from Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

According to a source briefed on LeBron's thinking, the 39-year-old NBA legend is anticipated to play for up to two more seasons, The Athletic has learned. However, after losing to the Denver Nuggets for the second straight season on Monday, the Lakers are willing to talk about any deal that would entice LeBron to return for his seventh season in Los Angeles, including the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they are permitted to offer, team sources told The Athletic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Lakers to make LeBron’s dream a reality?

It’s not a secret that LeBron James wants to finish his career in the NBA by playing alongside his son Bronny. If the reports are to be believed, the Lakers are willing to do that. The King has long stated that he would like to play professional basketball with his son. In 2022, he notably told The Athletic, "My last year (in the NBA) will be played with my son."

Advertisement

In 2023, LeBron changed his mind and told ESPN that he would also achieve his goal by facing Bronny "either in the same uniform or (in) a matchup against him."

Bronny kept his college eligibility and entered the 2024 NBA Draft in early April. In 2023–24, the 19-year-old guard participated in his first season at USC, averaging 19.4 minutes per game, 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. After suffering a cardiac arrest in July of last year, he missed the first month of the season while recuperating.

ALSO READ: 'Bronny 100% Will Be Successful Player': Draymond Green Backs LeBron's Son Amid Criticism Around His NBA Draft