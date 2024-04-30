‘I’ll Be Damned’: Bradley Beal Hilariously Mocks Himself After Being Swept Off by Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs, and Bradley Beal had one of the most hilarious reactions during the presser. Known for his competitive spirit, the Suns shooting guard trolled himself with a succinct and self-aware message.

Laughing at himself, Beal said, “I’ve never been swept a day in my life, so I’ll be damned if that happens.”

However, Beal has long showcased his prowess in the NBA playoffs, with a career spanning multiple seasons. During his time with the Washington Wizards, Beal made four consecutive playoff appearances from 2014 to 2018, as well as an additional appearance in 2021.

Across 45 playoff games with the Wizards, Bradley Beal maintained an impressive average of 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. His impact extended beyond traditional stats as he consistently demonstrated his ability to stretch the floor with a three-point shooting average of 34.7%.

Earlier, even in the face of adversity, such as in 2021, when the Wizards were close to being swept in the first round, Beal and his teammates managed to secure a crucial victory in Game 3, exemplifying his resilience and ability to elevate his game when it matters most.

Additionally, his partnership with John Wall led the Wizards to the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals three times in a row, from 2014 to 2017. Throughout these playoff campaigns, Beal consistently contributed to the team's performance.

Bradley Beal slapping Frank Vogel’s hand has gone viral

During the intense Game 4 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, tensions escalated as Suns guard Bradley Beal visibly displayed his frustration towards Coach Frank Vogel after being benched.

The moment arrived when Beal was substituted during the third quarter with the Suns trailing; he notably shrugged off Vogel's attempt at a high-five, symbolizing a gesture of disapproval.

The scene, captured on the sidelines, sparked discussions among fans and there has been a lot of speculation about if everything is working fine within the team.

