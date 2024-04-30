So JI Sub’s movies and TV shows showcase the actor’s incredible range, as he never hesitates to pick up roles way beyond his comfort zone. From a romantic main character to an action hero, he can transform himself into any character. However, the actor’s talents go way beyond acting as he has also delved into making music and has released several hip-hop albums.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best movies and TV shows he has appeared in throughout the years.

9 Best So Ji Sub’s movies and TV shows that display his versatility

1. One Sunny Day

Cast: So Ji Sub, Kim Ji Won

Director: Kwon Hyuk-chan

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1 season

Release Year: 2014

With only ten episodes, the story of the series follows a heartbroken man who goes to Jeju Island and keeps running into the same woman. However, coincidentally, they both get robbed and wind up together in the same situation. He loses his wallet, while her phone gets stolen. They both wind up in the same guest house and eventually develop feelings for each other.

2. Oh My Venus

Cast: So Ji-sub, Shin Min-a

Director: Kim Hyung-suk

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

This K-drama is So JI Sub’s one of the most renowned roles in his career. The story revolves around a woman who gets out of long-term relationship but realizes that she has lost her healthy body in the process. However, after she meets a personal trainer who is obsessed with maintaining a healthy body, she starts to gain her confidence back again.

3. Terius Behind Me

Cast: So Ji-sub, Jung In-sun

Director: Park Sang-hoon, Park Sang-woo

Runtime: Approximately 35 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

In the action drama, So Ji Sub takes up the role of an NIS agent who is a skilled fighter. When his neighbor loses her husband mysteriously, he decides to step in and help her uncover the truth behind the sudden instance. The plot consists of many twists and turns which keeps the audience hooked for the long haul.

4. Doctor Lawyer

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jin Yi Han

Director: Lee Jeong Sub

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

The plot of the series follows a medical litigation lawyer who is a former genius surgeon. However, he switched professions after an unfortunate rigged operation turned his life upside down. He joins forces with a prosecutor with a similar backstory and they fight against the society who conducts medical malpractice.

5. The Battleship Island

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, So Ji Sub, Song Joong Ki

Director: Ryoo Seung Wan

Runtime: Approximately 132 minutes

Release Year: 2017

Set in Japanese-occupied Korea, the story follows a bunch of citizens who get tricked into slavery on Hashima Island by the Japanese. A Korean activist decides to take matters into his own hands and help the people escape from the awful situation after learning that the Japanese were planning to blow up the island.

6. Be With You

Cast: So Ji Sub, Son Ye Jin

Director: Lee Jang Hoon

Runtime: Approximately 132 minutes

Release Year: 2018

The movie follows a supernatural story where a sickly wife, moments before her death, promises her husband to return when the rainy season starts. Miraculously, her spirit visits the family as soon as the monsoon begins. However, she does not remember anything about the family. Moreover, at the end of the season, she has to leave the family yet again.

7. Confession

Cast: Kim Yun Seok, Yoo Ah In

Director: Lee Do Yun

Runtime: Approximately 114 minutes

Release Year: 2014

The story revolves around three friends who have been with together since childhood, Hyun Tae, In Chul, and Min Soo. In Chul works at an insurance company and is also a con man. One day, Hyun Tae’s mother asks In Chul to stage an arson at her illegal gambling arcade so that they can get insurance settlement money. However, the event leads to the death of the woman and everyone’s lives become further complicated.

8. Alienoid

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sob, Ryu Jun Yeol

Director: Choi Dong Hoon

Runtime: Approximately 113 minutes

Release Year: 2020

The movie takes the audience into a fantasy land involving time travel and portals that open up to steal a valuable item. With beautiful visuals and storytelling, the story takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride. Moreover, there is also a sequel to the movie in which So Ji Sob also plays an important role.

9. A Company Man

Cast: So Ji Sub, Lee Mi Yeon

Director: Lim Sang Yoon

Runtime: Approximately 96 minutes

Release Year: 2012

The movie follows an assassin who meets a single mother and falls in love. He quits his profession and decides to live an ordinary life. However, his old life catches up to him when his former co-workers decide to hunt him down as they view him as a threat.

