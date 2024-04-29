Are you dreaming of the perfect summer getaway? Your search ends with these effortlessly stylish dresses sported by Bollywood's leading ladies. Whether you prefer breezy floral prints or chic shirt dresses, we've curated a collection to cover all your vacation wear needs. These dresses will help you embrace a relaxed vibe, de-stress, and fully enjoy the upcoming vacation season in utmost trendy fashion. With our roundup, you'll have the most stylish summer vacation wardrobe ever.

From Alia Bhatt’s printed dress to Katrina Kaif’s floral piece, get ready to pack your bags and elevate your summer wear wardrobe with these comfy and on-trend vacation-friendly looks. Let’s dive right in and have a closer look at them.

5 fabulous celeb-approved dresses to up your vacation wear game:

Mira Rajput in white shirt dress:

Shirt dresses epitomize comfort and class, and Mira's white number was proof. This full-sleeved, upper-thigh-length dress with an easy-breezy fit and pale yellow lining is perfect for a trip to your favorite destination. The diva's incomparably chic dress definitely stole our hearts.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Katrina Kaif in floral-printed dress:

Florals are unquestionably the hottest print trend right now, an absolute must-have. But what if you could rock a dress that's not just on-trend but also perfectly comfortable and casual for those overseas vacations? This slightly oversized mini dress with a breezy silhouette worn by Katrina is the ideal sundress.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt in multicolored printed dress:

Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices are always on fleek, and this is visibly, also true for her fashionably fabulous and casually comfortably easy-breezy long dress with sleek straps and a plunging neckline. The multicolored print of the dress was also a proper blessing in disguise, and we are swooning over this one.

Kiara Advani in printed long dress:

Alia Bhatt isn't the only one who enjoys rocking effortless floor-length dresses for a relaxed vacation vibe. These dresses effortlessly blend western elegance with a breezy style and a slightly oversized fit. The stunning white dress featuring a feminine floral print and a flattering V-neckline worn by Kiara was simply stunning.

Shraddha Kapoor in pleated mini-dress:

Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in her pastel purple mini-dress. The pleated design and off-the-shoulder neckline added a touch of elegance to the outfit. The dress was cinched at the waist, highlighting Shraddha's beautiful curves. It's definitely a must-have for any vacation wardrobe!

So, are you feeling inspired to add easy-breezy and laid-back dresses to your vacation wear wardrobe for the upcoming summer vacay season?

Which one of these cool dresses is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan brings back the Anarkali trend for summer weddings, and we’re here for it