Kung Fu Panda 4 India and Worldwide Box Office Update: It's the fourth consecutive smash-hit of the franchise

Kung Fu Panda 4 crossed the 500 million dollar mark at the global box office, in its 8th weekend. The film has enough steam left to add another 50-75 million dollars or so. While the fourth installment of the franchise will likely fail to break into the 600 million dollar worldwide club like the first two installments, it has garnered enough to be called as not just a success but a resounding success at the box office.

Kung Fu Panda 4 got a mixed response from its audiences but that didn't deter the audience from turning up to the theatres to watch the Panda film. It opened better than the third installment and the lifetime will be bigger too, only meaning that there is a growing appetite for films from this franchise. What's one thing to note about Kung Fu Panda 4 is that its budget is the lowest of all the films of the franchise. This means that it may perhaps become the most profitable KFP film despite it not grossing as much as the first two installments.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Is The Second Highest Grossing Film Of The Franchise In North America

In North America, Kung Fu Panda 4 is the second highest grossing film from the franchise, only behind the first Panda film that released back in 2008. The reason it won't match the numbers of part 1 and part 2 at the worldwide box office is primarily because of the decline in box office for Hollywood films in big money-spinning countries like China.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Is The Highest Grossing Film Of The Franchise In India

The silver lining for KFP4 is its outperformance in India, compared to the other countries that it released in. It is heading for a Rs 45-46 crore (5.5 million dollars) gross finish, which is the highest for the franchise. In terms of admits, perhaps part 2 still holds the top position. India is a fast-growing box office market for Hollywood films and in the future, we may well see more focus being put by the studios.

Watch the Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer

About Kung Fu Panda 4

Master Shifu asks Po, the Dragon Warrior, to find his successor. Po obviously is not willing to give up the title, even if it means that he will become the spiritual leader of the Valley Of Peace. Master Shifu assures him that he will eventually find his successor. Later on, Po sees a fox secretly enter the Hall Of Warriors. He catches the fox, who introduces herself as Zhen, stealing ancient weapons from the Hall Of Warriors and offers her a jail sentence.

Locals from the Valley Of Peace say that Tai Lung has returned and will destroy the village. Zhen says that it isn't Tai Lung but a chamaleon who can shape-shift into the animal that she wants. Zhen offers to help Po find the chamaleon in exchange of reconsidering her jail term, to which he obliges. The story that follows shows the challenges that Po faces to fight the chamaleon. Does Po find the next Dragon Warrior?

Kung Fu Panda 4 In Theatres

Kung Fu Panda 4 plays at select theatres across the world. Watch the film in theatres, before it comes on streaming.

